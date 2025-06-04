Geoff Pain PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
damon mcclure's avatar
damon mcclure
7m

Welcome to communism, by 2030 you'll own nothing and be happy.

Don't get me wrong, two wings of the same bird but Liberals I imagined the long path.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by GeoffPainPhD
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 GeoffPainPhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture