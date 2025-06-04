A real Cliff Hanger!
Recount brought Nicolette Boele from behind to win by 27 votes.
Interesting that retired ABC psephologist Antony Green, called Bradfield as a Liberal win on election night.1
Liberal Gisele Kapterian is another victim of the Lib/Nut Mad Nuclear Power push.234
See AEC website for latest count details.5
The Liberal Party has not yet decided whether they will try to appeal the result in the Court of Disputed Returns and has 40 days following the return of the writs to petition the court.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-06-04/bradfield-federal-election-result-seat-winner-boele-kapterian/105370304
https://tallyroom.aec.gov.au/HouseDivisionPage-31496-108.htm
