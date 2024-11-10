Kymriah Tisagenlecleucel GMO T Cell Pyroptosis Death Toll
Endotoxin contamination is a major concern in Genetic Modification of B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia patients own T cells and injection of the product
Kymriah, also known was Tisagenlecleucel, CTL019, CART-19 and tisa-cel, was invented by GMO researchers at the University of Pennsylvania and licensed to Novartis.1
See Hedley Rees for history of FDA rushing through authorization for Kymriah.2
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. Special thanks to my paid subscribers.
US FAERS reports 778 Deaths of patients to 30 September 2024.
Serious Adverse Reactions amounted to 93% or 2,622 of 2,820 total case reports.
Endotoxin levels in this product were a major concern to Canadian authorities because many of the patients were low body weight Children.
Side Effects
The most common serious side effects are Cytokine Release Syndrome.3
More on jab effects on T-cells.4
Leukemia is caused by Endotoxin in Jabs.5
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tisagenlecleucel