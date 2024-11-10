Kymriah, also known was Tisagenlecleucel, CTL019, CART-19 and tisa-cel, was invented by GMO researchers at the University of Pennsylvania and licensed to Novartis.

See Hedley Rees for history of FDA rushing through authorization for Kymriah.

US FAERS reports 778 Deaths of patients to 30 September 2024.

Serious Adverse Reactions amounted to 93% or 2,622 of 2,820 total case reports.

Endotoxin levels in this product were a major concern to Canadian authorities because many of the patients were low body weight Children.

Side Effects

The most common serious side effects are Cytokine Release Syndrome.

