Thanks again to GMO and Endotoxin expert Jonathan Gilthorpe, via Endotoxin and Genomics wizard Kevin McKernan, for the pointer to another 2022 paper from Austrian and American Pfizer Jab promoters and funded by US NIH and a private enterprise.

Elderly Nuns were exploited this time in Covid19 Jabbing experiments, divided into 2 groups based on whether they had PCR confirmed Covid19 infection or not.

Tyrol, Austria was an epicenter early in the COVID-19 pandemic, whereby an outbreak in the ski resort of Ischgl in February 2020 led to a seroprevalence of 42%. Another outbreak took place in a nearby convent with widespread transmission among a group of nuns (median 81 years old). In June 2021, 15 months following the outbreak, the community of nuns was offered the opportunity to receive the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. Following informed consent, and with the use of deidentified samples, the immune response of this cohort was characterized both before and after receipt of a single dose of the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. Studied for secondary comparison were two smaller groups, five severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)-infected nuns with significant underlying comorbidity housed in a subacute care setting (median 86 years old) and five nuns who did not experience COVID-19 infection (median age 73 years old). The five SARS-CoV-2-infected nuns received two doses of BNT162b2 in January 2021, 10 months following the COVID-19 outbreak in the convent, and the five noninfected nuns received two doses of BNT162b2 in April 2021.

Let’s look at some of the 173 Genes that were dysregulated by Jabbing Nuns who were not previously infected, highlighted by the authors.

173 genes induced in the naive population at day 1, only five genes (IFI44, IFI44L, RSAD2, IFIT1, and GBP1P1) were expressed at elevated levels at day 7

GBP1P1

Described as a “Pseudogene”, it is upregulated by TLR response with Endotoxin topping the list of triggering chemicals. Here is the US Government Comparative Toxicogenomics Database (CTD) entry for GBP1P1. It is linked to 380 Diseases.

IFI44

Interferon Induced protein 44, with Endotoxin second in the list, IFI44 at CTD is associated with 1,866 diseases.

IFI44L

Interferon Induced protein 44 “like” Gene is interesting with Estradiol top of the list because the aged Nuns would be vulnerable to Endotoxin enhanced dysregulation of their hormones. See CTD page for IFI44L.

IFIT1

Interferon induced protein with Tetratricopeptide repeats 1

IFT1 at CTD is associated with 1,939 diseases. Note Endometriosis tops the list of Human Curated entries. No surprise Endotoxin is top of the list of associated chemicals.

RSAD2

Radical S-Adenosyl methionine Domain containing 2 Gene

Endotoxin at number 3 in the list for RSAD2 at CTD. Associated with 1,894 Diseases.

Note also the known Endotoxin bearing Air Pollutants, Particulate Matter and Cannabidiol rate highly.

The Lee et al. paper was most likely influential with Jay Bhattacharya and Gigi Foster who enthusiastically promoted Jabbing the elderly. I wonder what they think now?