Why did Gerard Rennick and others direct preferences to her party?

Just 27,055 Primary Votes

Due to Australia’s Electoral Gerrymander, Jacqui Lambie self-named party secured 0.5094 of a Quota (consisting of 53,113 votes) on primary votes.

There were 19,617 Votes “Above the Line” for Jacqui Lambie Network, and Lambie herself received 7,385 votes “Below the Line. The party also fielded Christine Hannan (53 votes below the line).

When candidates with less votes were eliminated, including the daughter of Pauline Hanson, Lambie scraped over the line.

Gerard Rennick was not contesting Tasmania, but supported her party candidates in South Australia, where Jacqi Lambie Network managed 0.1895 of a Quota.

Gerard Rennick People First got 0.0810 of a Quota in South Australia.

Lambie a great supporter of Australian Jab Manufacture

Jacqi Lambie is a great fan of Mandatory Jabbing.

Speaking in a Senate Covid19 Inquiry in 2 February 2022, she said:

How many manufacturers does Australia need now to keep up with these rapid antigen tests and when will they be set up and available? And I have the same question with the shots, the Pfizer or Moderna: when is Australia going to start manufacturing those?

She was very insistent:

No, I didn't ask you about that. I asked when are they going to start manufacturing them here, from start to finish. And the same with the shots. That was a promise from the government with manufacturing. They've promised to start manufacturing in this country since they've been in government. I want to know when are we going to manufacture the RAT tests, when are we going to start, when are we going to have the capacity to do that and when are we going to have the capacity to pharmaceutically make the shots of Pfizer and Moderna. I want to know when.

And again

Can you please give the committee a time line on when that's going to happen. I'm sure 25 million Australians would love to know that.

Lambie was elected after Liberal Colbeck

Lambie was elected last of the 6 Senators, beaten by former Liberal Minister Richard Mansell Colbeck in fifth place, who she interrogated at the Inquiry demanding faster Booster Jabbing of the Elderly:

Senator LAMBIE: Would you be able to provide the committee the emails from the government resources that said that that would be too difficult? Do you think you can provide those details to the committee—those government resources that said this would be too difficult and we would not be able to show up? Can you provide that, Minister? Senator Colbeck: I'll provide what advice that I have that was written. We did have a number of conversations with the department in relation to this. But, as I've indicated to you, the work that we were doing with COVID Shield on the morning of the 14th to bring forward the vaccination booster shots in residential aged care was absolutely critical work. There's been criticism of the government for that process, but, if you look at the time line of the booster rollout program in residential aged care, can I say that the work done by General Frewen and his team in COVID Shield has been quite significant. We've had to compress the vaccination program in residential aged care as the advice changed as the program is rolled out, and that has been essential work. Senator LAMBIE: If you'd rather not apologise to the people out there, that's fine; I'd like to move on. Senator Colbeck: You asked me about the work that was being done— CHAIR: Hang on a sec. Senator Lambie, because we're doing this over a number of mediums, it does get very difficult if people are talking over the top of each other. Senator Colbeck, could you keep your answers succinct because Senator Lambie only has a few minutes to ask questions. Senator Lambie, it would be helpful if you don't talk over the minister. Senator LAMBIE: Okay. I've finished that question. Thank you. Minister, on 23 December last year, the Department of Health put out a statement promising to send rapid tests out to aged-care homes in January.

History

Lambie had to resign from the Senate due to her undeclared dual citizenship, as covered briefly in a review of related cases by my Queensland lawyer friend Graeme Orr.

Wikipedia provides interesting material on Jacqi Lambie.

She is of Aboriginal descent.

Lambie and AUKUS

Lambie will have very little influence on any legislation going through the Senate, but it might be interesting to see what happens on Nuclear Submarines.