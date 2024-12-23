Readers will recall that TGA Labs have been measuring Residual DNA Template in Jabs since 2021, as discovered by close examination of FOI 4558, displayed to a group of us in the office of Senator Malcom Roberts when we visited Canberra in October 2023. Here is one example. Lot FG0050 tested 9 June 2021 and released 27 Jul 2021.

Now Katie and her friend Julian Gillespie have given us the nod to help in “sending up the flare” encouraging us to share widely the collective letter and Russell Broadbent’s covering letter. Please click to expand.

Letter from Lawyers and Friends to Russell Broadbent 23 December 2024

Let's hope some of the recipients of the letter click on all the embedded links

Here is the covering letter from Russel Broadbent MP to the Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (aka Albo), The Minister for Health and Aged Care Mark Butler, and the Professor Tony Lawler Chief Medical Officer and the Deputy Secretary of the Health Products Regulation Group. See their Corporate Structure.

As you will see the letter suggests at section 5, that the Gene Technology Technical Advisory Committee (GTTAC) 2023-2026 should be invited to give guidance, effectively overriding the 96% Big Pharma funded TGA.

I had suggested inclusion of a Graphical Abstract along the lines of Australian researchers Kent and coworkers who measured circulation of Moderna mRNA jabs in Human Volunteers for weeks after injection.

Kent et al. discovered

"decay kinetics of the intact mRNA and ionizable lipid (SM-102) were identical, suggesting the intact Lipid Nanoparticle recirculates in Blood"

I also suggested inclusion of the work of Pan and coworkers who found

"Attachment of nanoparticles to the surface of carrier Red Blood Cells profoundly alters their interactions with the host organism, Decelerating NP clearance from the bloodstream while enabling NP transfer from the RBC surface to the vascular cells."

I also suggested addition of a Glossary, because, as demonstrated in the pending Class Action launched by Dr Melissa McCann, the Judge Anna Judith Katzmann (retiring in 2025) demanded one as she was clearly not able to cope with technical terms.

The Co-signers

In surname alphabetical order:

Dr Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD Clinical Trial and Regulatory Affairs Consultant

Dr John Anderson MBBS

Emeritus Professor Sucharit Bhakdi M.D.

Dr. Marsha Y. Blakeslee D.O. Internal Medicine

Prof Ian Brighthope Director, The World of Wellness International Advisor, The Aligned Council of Aust

Prof Alexandra Henrion Caude Geneticist, (Former) Director of Research INSERM French National Institute of Health and Medical Research, Paris, France

Prof Robyn Cosford MBBS(Hons), DipNutr, Dip Hom, FACNEM FASLM, Professor of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine Chair, Children’s Health Defense

Emeritus Prof Angus Dalgleish MD FRACP FRCP FRCPath FMedSci Emeritus Prof of Oncology University of London, Principal of the Institute of cancer vaccines and immunotherapy (ICVI)

Dr Hans Peter Dietz MD PhD FRANZCOG DDU CU Obstetrician, Gynaecologist and Urogynaecologist

Dr Gina Eddy B Med Sci MBBS FRACGP FACNEM

Peter Fam LLB, Human Rights Lawyer Principal Partner, MAATs Methods

Dr Gary Fettke Retired Orthopaedic Surgeon M.B.,B.S.(University NSW), F.R.A.C.S.(Orthopaedic Surgery), F.A.Orth.A., MHP

Dr Julian Fidge BPharm, Grad Dip App Sc (Comp Sc) MBBS, FRACGP, MMed (Pain Mgt)

A/Prof Maarten Fornerod, PhD Associate professor of Cell Data and Disease Biomedical Sciences Erasmus University Medical Center Rotterdam, The Netherlands

Prof Gigi Foster Co-Director, Australians for Science and Freedom University of New South Wales

Professor Paul Frijters Economics

Dr Catherine Fyans MBBS

Julian Gillespie LLB, BJuris

A/Prof Jonathan D Gilthorpe BSc (Hons), PhD, Docent Senior Lecturer Umeå University, Sweden

Professor Eleftherios Gkioulekas Professor of Mathematics University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

Dr Jan Heath B.A. (Soc Sci), B.A. (Hons), M.Psych (Counselling), M.Terr&Sec Stud, D.Psych (Forensic), MAPS, FCFP

Emeritus Prof Wendy Hoy Professor of Medicine, FAA AO FRACP MBBS(H1) BScMed (H1) University of Queensland

Dr Nicholas J. Hudson, PhD Senior lecturer in Metabolic Biochemistry University of Queensland

Dr Angela Jeanes BSc(Hons), PhD

Dr Peter Johnston MMBS FRACGP

Dr Jeyanthi Kunadhasan MD (UKM), MMed (AnaesUM), FANZCA MMED

Dr Astrid Lefringhausen PhD Molecular Biology and Biochemistry Specialised in Virology and Immunology Board of Directors CHD Australia

Dr Deirdre Little MBBS DRANZCOG FACRRM

Dr Andrew Madry BSc PhD

Dr Melissa McCann BPharm MBBS FRACGP

Dr Andrew McIntyre Consultant Gastroenterologist FRACP MBBS(Hons)

Kevin McKernan BSc, (Former) Research Director Human Genome Project

Dr Serene Lim MBBS

Dr Luke McLindon MBBS FRACGP FRANZCOG Obstetrician & Gynaecologist Advanced Laparoscopy/Endometriosis/Infertility

Dr Michelle Musca MBBS FRACGP

Dr Christopher Neil MBBS, FRACP, PhD Cardiologist President, Australian Medical Professionals Society

Dr Suzanne Niblett BSc (Hons), PhD

Prof Kylie O'Brien PhD Clinical Researcher Consultant in Integrative Medicine Consultant in Higher Education

Dr Paul Oosterhuis MBBS FANZCA

Dr Ciara O'Sullivan MBBS, BSc, MRCP (London), FRACP

Dr Geoff Pain PhD. B.Sc.(Hons.) Grad Dipl Business Management

A/Prof Peter Parry MBBS, PhD, FRANZCP, Cert. Child & Adolesc. Psychiatry, University of Queensland

Dr Beverley Peers FANZCA

Dr Valerie Peers MBBS DRANZVOG

Christof Plothe DO BSC.(OST), HONS

Dr Sally Price MBBS FACNEM FASLM

Dr Marc Rendell, M.D.

Dr Jessica Rose, PhD Applied Mathematics, Immunology, Computational Biology Biochemistry, Molecular Biology

Bernadette Ryan BSW, Grad Dip Com

Dr Elvis Ivan Šeman MBBS, FRANZCOG, EUCOGE, FRCOG, NFPMC, PhD Adjunct Associate Professor, College of Medicine and Public Health, Flinders University, South Australia Medical Director, MaterCare International

Dr Niroshan Sivathasan BSc, MB BS (Lond), DRCOG, MRCS (Eng), AFACP, DU (Plast), FCPCA, FACAM, FACCSM (Med), FACCSM (Surg), FAACS

Dr Julie Sladden MBBS(Hons), BMedSci PGDipMedEd

A/Prof Michael Sladden MBChB, MAE, MRCP, FACD, FRACGP MRCGP, Consultant Dermatologist Associate Professor Medicine and Dermatology, University of Tasmania

Dr Judy Soper MBBS, FRANZCR

Dr David J. Speicher Virologist, PhD DTM Senior Research Associate University of Guelph, Canada

Dr Mary Kelly Sutton, M.D.

Dr Duncan Syme MBBS FRACGP DROGG Dip Practical

Kara Thomas BNurs, GCertNurs, MInt&CommDev

Dr Carmen Traill FRACGP Adv DRANZCOG

Dr Conny Turni BSc, Hons, PhD Senior Research Fellow Microbiology Research

QAAFI, University of Queensland

Prof Brendan Vote Director, Tasmanian Eye Institute Ltd Clinical Professor University of Tasmania

Dr. Varghese Zachariah FRACGP, DCH, AFMCP

If you know anyone mentioned here please congratulate them on going public.

We hope that many people will share this broadcast.