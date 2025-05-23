In an earlier article I promised to delve further into the links between Anthony Fauci research into HIV AIDS and his Human Endotoxin experiments.

Many people recall he used Beagle Dogs in some experiments, as illustrated in this snip of a post by Childrens Health Defense on X.

Many people are still unaware that he was worried about individual differences in Adverse Reactions to jabbing with tiny amounts of the Bacterial Toxin.

But Jessica Rose is one person who called Fauci out in April 2023 for hiding data.

Anthony Fauci and coworkers in 1998 showed Endotoxin increases the HIV virus proliferation.

In this article I will focus on Fauci’s research into Gp120 protein, Human Immunodeficiency Virus 1, that was identified as a crucial element in HIV infection. It is also known as HIV-1 envelope protein gp120, a glycoprotein.

Gp120 has a molecular weight of 120 kDa (hence the name) and contains numerous glycosylation sites.

What is HIV ?

As Anthony Fauci summarized HIV in 2015

The primary immunologic abnormality resulting from infection by human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is the progressive depletion and functional impairment of T lymphocytes expressing the CD4 cell surface glycoprotein. The loss of CD4 helper/inducer T cell function probably underlies the profound defects in cellular and humoral immunity leading to the opportunistic infections and malignancies characteristic of the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) (Lane et al., Ann. Rev. Immunol., 3: 477, 1985). Studies of HIV-1 infection of fractionated CD4 and CD8 T-cells from normal donors and AIDS patients have revealed that depletion of CD4 T-cells results from the ability of HIV-1 to selectively infect, replicate in, and ultimately destroy this T lymphocyte subset

I have shown that Endotoxin is a very well known supertoxin that destroys your CD4 cells.

One of my friends is currently writing about Gp120 but with a different emphasis.