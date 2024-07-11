The paper in question was brought to my attention by one of my generous paid subscribers Dr Robert W. Chandler.

The Myocarditis paper was written by Jab enthusiasts who claim:

The effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines was demonstrated by preventing 89.1% of COVID-19-related hospitalizations, 97.4% of COVID-19-related admissions to an intensive care unit, and 99.0% of COVID-19-related deaths.

Here is their graphical abstract:

The abbreviations used are NK = Natural Killer; IL = Interleukin; CD = Cluster of Differentiation; IFN = Interferon; TNF = Tumor Necrosis Factor; KIR = Killer cell Immunoglobulin-like Receptor; DNAM-1 = DNAX accessory molecule-1 (also known as CD226 molecule); TnT = Troponin T.

The study was done exclusively on Han Chinese people which might affect their findings of some Genetic risk associations.

NK cells exacerbate the development of systemic inflammation by production of cytokines that regulate the activity of Macrophages, Dendritic cells, and Neutrophils. Under normal circumstances activated NK cells also exert an inhibitory effect on the immune system by production of immunosuppressive cytokines such as IL-10.

In the rest of this article I discuss the fact that the authors, who are based in Hong Kong, Macau and UK, make no reference at all to the known effects of Endotoxin on the CD56 and CD57 cells.