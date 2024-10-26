Endotoxin the driver of Activation-induced cytidine Deaminase (AID) Cancers
Jabs, Alcohol, Fatty meals leading to Leaky Gut and Obesity are clearly linked to B cell Somatic Hypermutations triggered by Endotoxin in Synergy with Viral Proteins.
Recent interest in SV40 promoter use in Pfizer Jabs has stimulated discussion of induced DNA mutations and Cancer risk via Activation-Induced cytidine Deaminase (AID).1
The cGAS-STING self-amplifying Cancer link has also been reviewed.2
This process involves Somatic Hypermutation and Class-Switch Recombination that I previously showed is linked to Fluoridation Industrial Waste Disposal via many Human Genes.3
The role of Endotoxin (Lipopolysaccharide, LPS) in generating such mutations is well understood, as depicted by Keigo Machida and his team4 in their graphical abstract.
Alcohol and Fatty Foods (as well as a Jab in the arm) are known to induce Leaky Gut causing a flood of Endotoxin (LPS) into the blood and lymphatic system that can lead to Cancer.5
This activates Toll-Like Receptor 4 (TLR4) on the surface of B cells, then activation the nuclear transcription factor c-JUN6 and STAT37 pathways suppressing transactivation of CD95/FAS8 allowing cells to escape apoptosis, ultimately leading to lymphoproliferation.
Induced expression of Activation-Induced cytidine Deaminase (AID) leads to translocation between c-MYC9 Oncogene on Chromosome 8 and the ImmunoGlobulin Heavy chain (IGH) locus on Chromosome 14.
Human patients with Lymphoma with Virus infections and Obesity showed a 40% incidence of MYC-Ig translocations.
The paper by Rokan et al. is rather involved, so please feel free to comment once you have had a chance to read it and links below.
Ahmed Rokan, Juan Carlos Hernandez, Rajeshwar Nitiyanandan, Zi-Ying Lin, Chia-Lin Chen, Tatsuya Machida, Meng Li, Jasleen Khanuja, Mo Li Chen, Stanley M. Tahara, Imran Siddiqi, and Keigo Machida. 2023. Gut-derived Endotoxin-TLR4 Signaling Drives MYC-Ig Translocation to Promote Lymphoproliferation through c-JUN and STAT3 Activation. Molecular Cancer Research 21(2):155-169
