Note that 60 Minutes Australia has not made the full recording of the TV broadcast video viewable in Australia, so perhaps my subscribers in other countries can let me know if they can find and see it.

Immediately after the interview Elle became the target of a pile on in social media, no doubt organized by the medical establishment, for daring to explain her life choices that threaten Big Pharma and the Cancer Industry.

My late father and a cousin have had Breast Cancer and, while Genetic susceptibility can be a factor, my studies have concentrated on Chemical exposures.

Today I’ll mention Fluoride as a key driver resulting in 1 in 7 Women now being told to expect a Breast Cancer diagnosis in Australia.

Case numbers have been increasing as Fluoridation was rolled out (source in this old slide was AIHW 2014).

More recent data from AIHW to 2018.

Previously I showed that Israeli scientists linked Fluoride to Progesterone-Receptor Positive Breast Cancer and Estrogen Excess.

I made a submission to the National Health and Medical Research Council Inquiry into Fluoride Industrial Waste Disposal via the Public Drinking Water Supply which deliberately excluded all case reports.

My submission together with those lodged by my brother and father, to overcome space limitations, included references clearly linking Fluoride to Breast Cancer and comorbidities including Cataract.

Here is a poor woman who tragically died in a road accident before she could be treated. She had Fluoride induced crystal deposition throughout her body.

The US Military funded research in Dublin Ireland to prove that Hydroxyapatite causes Malignant Breast Cancer.

Tea as a major source of Fluoride Disease

Swedish reseachers found a clear link between Tea drinking and increased risk of Breast Cancer as summarized in one of my slides.

Ductal Breast Cancer linked to Fluoride at CTD

The US Comparative Toxicogenomics Database links Fluoride to Ductal Breast Cancer via epigenetics operating on the following genes.

ATF4 PTGS2 SERPINB5 SOD2

Note that CTD also links PTGS2 and SOD2 to Ductal Cancer via Endotoxin.

I will add further references and updates after receiving comments.

I wish Elle Macpherson continued remission and the best of health.