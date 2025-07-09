Readers might recall that I am not a fan of this man, who I met many years ago when he took a photo of me at the direction of his former boss Kevin Rudd.

Recall Marles attending the North Atlantic Treaty Organization with a great collection of Warmongers. He sees Australia as an essential part of Global Killing Machine Profits.

Some overseas readers might not recognize him immediately.

In the latest scandal from Marles’ office, the Guardian published a story about the connections of his Chief of Staff to Israeli war manufacturers.

The defence minister’s chief of staff has disclosed and managed a long-term de facto relationship with a lobbyist who works for a small firm representing several defence clients, including a subsidiary of an Israeli government-owned weapons manufacturer.

The individuals are named in the Guardian article.

Sacha Fenton is one of four registered lobbyists for the Canberra-based firm Precision Public Affairs, which represents defence clients that have secured lucrative contracts with the federal government. Fenton’s de facto partner is Lucien Wells, who replaced Jo Tarnawsky as Richard Marles’ chief of staff after an internal workplace dispute, which was resolved with a confidential settlement in March.

The Israeli weapons company:

One of Precision’s clients is Rafael Australia Pty Ltd, an Australian subsidiary that is wholly owned by Rafael Advanced Defence Systems.

Another aspect while on the topic of Marles is his family promotion of Blood Sports, which are now promoted as “Tourism” attractions by various State Labor Governments who spend untold $Millions on the US organizers close to Trump.

Seen here is his Fight Cage son Sam.

The now canceled TV show The Project covered the election night fight.