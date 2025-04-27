AUKUS commits Australia to receive High Level Nuclear Waste from US and UK, but mainstream media tend to avoid that nasty topic.

Luckily the current election campaign has some street level protest by people who understand how to convey the reality.

The AUKUS promoters use official photos like the warm and cuddly one below, where the subject was Australian Labor Party member for Corio and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, being introduced by former acting President of USA Kamala Harris to people who might help link to Private Debt Financing.

He is not likely to lose his seat.

Interesting detail on ABC news about Australia’s initial payment toward the underestimated $400,000,000,000 debt incurred by taxpayers :

The head of the AUKUS submarine program has refused to say whether an almost $5 billion government payment to the United States would be refunded if no nuclear-powered boats were delivered to Australia.

UNSW - why was it chosen ?

I found a book some time ago. It exists in multiple editions that report on media coverage of AUKUS and is published by Arizona State University, in association with the Security and Defence PLuS, an initiative of the PLuS Alliance (Phoenix, London, and Sydney Alliance)

combines the strengths of three leading research universities on three continents - Arizona State University (ASU), King’s College London (KCL), and the University of New South Wales (UNSW) Sydney & Canberra - to solve pressing educational and societal challenges across the globe.

Their use of the word “globe” might throw AI off the scent when looking for WEF links to AUKUS.

The book includes the management hierarchy and secret topics

Note use of “Classified or Not Disclosed”.

Google AI not very helpful

I asked Google to look for AUKUS WEF

WEF Hides its AUKUS documents

Visiting WEF we see a number of documents listed, but I was not prepared to join WEF to see the content. Some visible abstracts are still useful.

Quoting Australian Institute of International Affairs on Sep 17, 2021

Australia’s Surprise New Security Arrangement Leaders of the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom have announced a new trilateral security pact. Their brief, though momentous, statements were notable more for what they did not say. It’s not every morning that Australians turn on the television at 7:00 AM and find themselves being addressed by Scott Morrison, Boris Johnson, and Joe Biden before all three vanish from the screen without as much as a “Gud-day” or question time. Democrats will ask why AUKUS, the new arrangement between three of the Five Eyes partners, was not first announced to lawmakers in Canberra and London. We were left to speculate on several aspects of the new arrangement.

And on the day before, Sep 16, 2021.

AUKUS nuclear submarine deal shows the world has changed The UK, US and Australia have announced a historic security pact in the Asia-Pacific, in what's seen as an effort to counter regional tensions. It will let Australia build nuclear-powered submarines for the first time, using technology provided by the US. The AUKUS pact, which will also cover AI and other technologies, is one of the countries' biggest defence partnerships in decades. The pact will focus on military capability, separating it from the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance which also includes New Zealand and Canada. Including Australian Strategic Policy Institute, Harvard Kennedy School - Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs + 2 more.

And brief mention on Oct 14, 2024

How to overcome limits for quantum technologies to balance global cooperation with national sovereignty AUKUS, a security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, indicated at the time of its establishment that participating countries would collaborate on advanced capabilities, including quantum technologies. This collaboration may soon feature other like-minded countries from the Indo-Pacific region. More recently, NATO published its first quantum strategy and called for the creation of a transatlantic quantum community to prepare its members for a quantum future. These international efforts are set to accelerate the development of quantum solutions, but are likely to produce a global divide in leading-edge systems along ideological lines.

WEF involved in plunging Australia into Intergenerational AUKUS Debt “Financing”

An interesting Australian article by Sophie Mayo “Non-Resident Fellow Foreign Policy and Defence, United States Studies Centre” discusses the AUKUS Defence Investors Network and the NATO Innovation Fund and argues for an AUKUS Pillar II innovation fund with a multi-sovereign public-private structure. She provides us with a link to a Mar 5, 2024 WEF article and uses the picture of Harris and Marles at the top of my piece today, supplied by the Australian Department of Defence.

Do you have more information on WEF AUKUS ?

Identifying UNSW staff members employed by AUKUS in Sydney and Canberra would help a deeper dive into the murk.