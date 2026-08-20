On 11 August 2026, Agriculture Minister Julie Collins told us H5N1 can’t be stopped.

2 Jabs per Penguin - All Microchipped for Life

But Julie Collins has ordered experimental Jabs, and a famous colony of Little Penguins on Phillip Island in Victoria will be captured, Jabbed, Microchipped and Jabbed with a Second Dose.

What effect will the Jab have on Jabbed Penguins and their Offspring?

What is in the Jabs?

Previously I mentioned some US public servants trying to make Bird Flu Jabs.

They love “adjuvants” including Aluminium and Endotoxin.

And a famous Japanese H5N1 expert.

And Koreans reporting Adverse Effects of GSK AS03-adjuvanted H5N1 Jab

The H5N1 spread will be enhanced by Flies

Flies as Carriers of Viruses GeoffPainPhD · December 29, 2025 Prompted by a non-subscriber living in South Australia, who mentioned TWC paid promoter Jon Fleetwood’s recent article on the use of PCR to detect Bird Flu transmission by Flies, here is a quick guide to the science. Read full story

The Big Pharma Fear Marketers and Grifters are of course after your $$$

Today, let’s focus on the man paid by Pfizer to weaponize Dengue Virus in Ralph Baric Lab via “Directed Evolution”.