Working back through the US Bioweapon research efforts of Ralph Baric and coworkers, I previously focussed on the Furin Cleavage site that is added to increase Lethality.

Along the time travel, I mentioned researchers from numerous countries.

Much of the patent literature has been mined by others, but I admit to being blind to the need to use Kanji characters for inventor names, so my search using english sometimes drew a blank.

Now let’s have a look at 正士 坂口.

Here we see his latest test animals injected with a GMO Virus.

Together with 顕治 横川 he filed a patent application in 2005, granted in 2011, on an expression vector for GMO Coronavirus Spike S1 fusion protein.

