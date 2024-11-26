Australian Medical Professionals' Society demands access to Suppressed Excess Death Inquiry submissions
Many of my subscribers had their carefully considered submissions to the Parliamentary Inquiry suppressed despite their clear request to have them made public. AMPS ups the ante
Thanks to Kara Thomas1 and the team of AMPS2 for continuing the fight.
Here is the letter they sent to the Senate Committee on 25 November 2024.
Subscribers will recall I received a rude letter3 telling me I could choose to publish my submission that they called “Correpsondence”, so I did.4
That followed my submission and meeting with numerous Senators and MPs in Canberra and public lecture in October 2023.5
My submission to the Clayton’s Covid19 Inquiry was also suppressed.6
1
https://x.com/WhenMumsGetMad
2
https://x.com/AMPS_RedUnion