I was one of Hundreds, perhaps Thousands, who went to the trouble of lodging formal Submissions to the Australian Senate Inquiry into Excess Mortality called in response to Senator Ralph Babet gaining a majority vote for its establishment.

Here is the message I received 12 July 2024:

They have decided to accept my Submission only as “Correspondence”.

Maintain Your Rage !!