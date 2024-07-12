Australian Senate Committee too Frightened to Publish My Submission
I was one of many people who today received notice that their Submissions to the Australian Senate Inquiry into Excess Mortality would not be published !!
I was one of Hundreds, perhaps Thousands, who went to the trouble of lodging formal Submissions to the Australian Senate Inquiry into Excess Mortality called in response to Senator Ralph Babet gaining a majority vote for its establishment.1
Here is the message I received 12 July 2024:
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. Paid subscribers help me expose the Truth.
Click to magnify.
They have decided to accept my Submission only as “Correspondence”.
Please let me know if you have received a similar letter and when.
Maintain Your Rage !!
"If we ignore them, they'll just give up & go away". That's their pathetic tactic Geoff. From what I see & read about what you're doing that particular model is not going to work. Keep going mate, your efforts are appreciated.👍
Time for an FOI. Ask for the documents that outlines what criteria is used to determine if something is a submission or "correspondence"? And the document/s that specify who has the power to make such a determination.
Were any of these conditions made clear when they called for submissions?