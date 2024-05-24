Excess Mortality Australia Inquiry Submissions available for Download
Did you make a Submission to the Senate Inquiry into Excess Deaths? Our Public Servants have started publishing them, so check the Senate website and download.
Australian Senate Community Affairs Committee deadline for receiving submissions to its Excess Mortality Inquiry was 17 May 2024 and one week later they have started publishing them.
Go here:
Excess Mortality Inquiry Submissions
Please let us know interesting things you find in your delving.
If you select multiple items, a Zip file will be created for you.
