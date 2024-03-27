Australian Parliament Covid-19 Response Inquiry Submissions now Published
Strangely, I am listed but they have withheld my Submission
The Albanese Government set up a Claytons Inquiry into Covid-19.
I made a submission but it is not included in the upload today of 2,090 received.
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, please consider upgrading to paid subscriber.
Can you find yours?
Submissions to Albanese Covid-19 Inquiry
In my Submission, I stated that only a Royal Commission would do Justice to the Covid19 Response Tragedy.
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.