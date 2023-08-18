In a previous articles I have shown that AstraZeneca was withdrawn because it was killing a higher proportion of people that Pfizer or Moderna and causing Eye Damage.

Delving further, I now find that the complete conspiracy of suppression of AstraZeneca Endotoxin measurements is probably hiding embarrassing deadly facts.

In this scheme we see the Cytokine Storm summary for Adenovirus jabs.

Note that all of the Cytokines and Chemokines are upregulated by Endotoxin alone.

RANTES = CCL5 named by Dr. Tom Schall Argentine movie alien who shows up in a mental ward who was named Rantés.

RANTES top interactions creating disease are shown at the CTD.

In addition to the Chimpanzee AdenoVirus, the AstraZeneca jabs contain:

0.1mM EDTA 10mM Histidine 7.5% Sugar 0.5% Ethanol and 0.1% Polysorbate 80.

I have covered toxicity of these ingredients already.

EDTA inhibits Horseshoe Crab Blood tests

Endotoxin tests employed by regulatory authorities rely on the Horseshoe Crab Blood test that is covered in an earlier article.

Now I find literature from the 1970s demonstrating that EDTA is capable of reducing or even eliminating sensitivity to Endotoxin.

Japanese researchers showed that EDTA lowers the pH of the test solution lowering the sensitivity further, or under certain conditions elminating it all together, in millimolar concentrations.

Pfizer Endotoxin Tests are not reliable either

Just found a 2023 publication by Pfizer and some other manufacturers comparing Endotoxin test methods, showing results are made invalid not only by other compounds in the mix, but changes in as little as 3 days after manufacture.

They studied 3 unnamed products containing:

Product 1 Histidine, Trehalose, EDTA, and Polysorbate 80

Product 2 Citrate, Lysine Monohydrate, Trehalose, and Polysorbate 80

Product 3 Charged, Aliphatic Amino Acid and Surfactant

Trehalose looks like this:

In their comparison Table 4, note the wild variation in results from the nominal 19.7 EU/ml expected for the reference standard spiked samples. The Reference Standard Endotoxin was (Cat#E700 (USP) at 10,000 EU/vial) was reconstituted with 1 mL of LAL reagent water (LRW, EndoSafe®) to reach a huge concentration of 10,000 EU/mL, then diluted.

BET = the kinetic chromogenic Limulus Amebocyte Lysate (LAL) test, according to current USP<85> and Ph. Eur. 2.6.14 (EDQM, 2020b)

RPT = Rabbit Pyrogen Test performed using a hybrid breed, a cross between a European domestic rabbit (Deutsches Hauskaninchen) and New Zealand Whites. A total of 64 rabbits were used with body weights ranging from 1.6 to 2.3 kg.

MAT PBMC = Monocyte Activation Test on Human Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells using Sanquin reagents (M2016 MAT Cell Set, pMAT cells (cryopreserved, pooled from 4 donors), and MAT culture medium supplements, M1916 Pelikine Compact Human IL-6 kit and M1980 Pelikine Tool Set from Sanquin, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

MAT WB = Monocyte Activation Test on Whole Blood using Merck KGaA reagents (1.44155.0001: PyroDetect Cryoblood (cryopreserved human WB from 8 donors), KHC0011: IL-1 Beta Human ELISA Kit, E0150000: Pyro-Detect Endotoxin Standard, Iscove’s Modified Dulbecco’s medium (IMDM) with L-glutamine and 25mM HEPES).

LRW = LAL-Reagent Water from Lonza

Note that HEPES is known to interfere with the LAL test.

TGA allowed AstraZeneca use without adequeste Endotoxin Measurements

Buried at the bottom of a TGA webpage, we find under “Post approval quality commitments”

The additional data related to validation of analytical procedures for endotoxin testing should be provided.

Has any Senator mamanged to find out whether this was done?