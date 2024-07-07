Reported in Fairfax media on 6 July 2024 was a case of a young man who was named Cale Agosta, a Queensland father of two, and died after taking ArmaForce herbal “Vegan” extract pills marked “PRACTITIONER ONLY” .

TGA has 300 reports of Anaphylaxis or Hypersensitivity reactions to medicines containing the Andrographis since 2005, more than 200 have been logged since 2019, according to the article by Mary Ward.

As my readers know, many plants have high Endotoxin contamination.

So when I looked at Armaforce tablets I saw Andrographis mentioned as major ingredient. I don’t know what “Standardised” means.

In less than 5 minutes googling, I found this bitter herb typically contains massive amounts of Endotoxin as displayed in this graph for a number of plants analyzed by the Horsehoe Crab LAL test.

The Figure caption reads:

Figure 7. Endotoxin concentration present in botanical extracts. Endotoxin concentrations in the botanical extracts listed were measured using a modified Limulus Amebocyte Lysate assay. Concentrations (Endotoxin Units/ml; EU/ml) were determined by comparison to an Escherichia coli standard solution. For Astragalus and Urtica, multiple extract preparations were prepared at different times using multiple lots of plant material obtained from the supplier (Samples I–IV and Samples I–V, respectively).

Notice the Logarithmic Scale and wide variation between lots in Endotoxin.

This hopefully will alert people who pay lots of dollars for pep pills that they need to think about all of the ingredients and their risks.

As we know, the TGA will refuse to release any Endotoxin measurements it might have made on ArmaForce and related products.

I read that there is also Andrographis throat spray which would facilitate Death by Anaphylaxis.

I will add more information later, but please share to alert people of the Fatal Hazard.