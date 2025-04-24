Here is a snip from John’s video.

The difference is not significant between Arizona and California, so let’s see what is different about Arkansas.

There has been a big increase in Fluoridation rollout from 1992 to 2018.

Aluminium and Fluoride Airborne Exposure is Huge in Arkansas

Here is 2008 data for Airborne Fluoride. Need data for Airborne Aluminium.

Fluoride is Necessary to Transport Aluminium to Your Brain

The Blood Brain Barrier resists the penetration of many metals when they are present at Positively charged ions, but readily transmits Negatively charged ions.

The Aluminium species present in blood varies with pH and Fluoride ions, as shown in this phase diagram. Note both scales are logarithmic. OH stands for Hydroxide ion.

As mentioned elsewhere many scientists have been studying the Synergy between Aluminium and Fluoride in the Dumbing Down of Humans, and the Epigenetics is a focus of ongoing research.

So I am confident that careful IQ measurements will be low near all Coal Burning Power Stations as well as Aluminium Smelters.

See also FAN data for California and Arizona.