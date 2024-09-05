So far I have paid most attention to Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Novavax Jabs, but now the world is threatened with increasing madness of Self-Amplifying mRNA Jabs, you know the little area that I have chosen to concentrate on is the Endotoxin hazard.

Perhaps my Japanese friends can find more information on KOSTAIVE (which means REVENGE in Finnish) but looks like this コスタイベ

Found this picture on X posted today by a friend of a friend.

We see hat a very large coding mRNA molecule is involved that will hold even more Endotoxin and its Lipid A than Pfizer or Moderna Spike.

In Arcturus 2019 World Patent Application for Lipid particles we find the supertoxin mentioned once where it uses an unusual unit EEG that I have not seen before.

[0121] Pharmaceutical compositions as described herein are preferably non-pyrogenic e.g, containing <1 EEG (endotoxin unit, a standard measure) per dose, and preferably <0.1 EEG per dose.

In their US 2020 Patent Application they use the proper unit.

[0237] Pharmaceutical compositions as described herein are preferably non-pyrogenic e.g. containing <1 EU (endotoxin unit, a standard measure) per dose, and preferably <0.1 EU per dose.

How much Endotoxin in コスタイベ ?

That is エンドトキシン