How typical of what the Australian Labor Party has become!

I discovered this post from Peter Cronau as I always remember the totally unjustified Mass Murder that was done as part of Nuclear Weapons testing on Nagasaki on today’s date 79 years ago.

My friend Melissa Parke, Executive Director ICAN, Former Federal Labor Member for Fremantle, former Minister for International Development (AusAID), and former United Nations Lawyer has this to say.