I had a chat on X with an aggressive Laser Eye Surgeon, who seemed remarkably ignorant of the danger of Endotoxin in Jabs opening the Gut.

He refused to read the science of Fibrin Amyloid Clot formation by Endotoxin in Jabs or Gut infiltration and remarked that if it happened, “We would all be Dead”.

In fact 20% of all of us will be Dead from Endotoxin Sepsis according to the World Health Organization who supplied this photo on their Sepsis website.

The US CDC estimates at ​least 1.7 million adults in the U.S. develop Sepsis, and nearly 270,000 die as a result every year.

It’s also a main reason why people are readmitted to the hospital.

About 1.5% of hospitalized patients get Sepsis during surgery or from contaminated catheters.

Tragically Children and the elderly are the main victims.

The richest nation in the world says:

Unfortunately, there’s No specific diagnostic Test or Treatment Protocol for Sepsis other than supportive care for the health problems resulting from Sepsis and therapy to fight infectious agents that may be the underlying cause.

How much money spent on War could be applied to saving lives?