If you have not heard of Pfizer Yellow Dot Hot Lots before, please check out my 2-year-old post on the fallacious interpretation of VAERS data that did not take account of the number of Jabs actually given from various Covid19 Jabs or the timeline of data release.

Albert (Alberto Benavidez) has devoted countless hours to tracking Jab Deaths and Harms and I noticed in his latest Substack article that he provided a link to this summary page of his VAERSAWARE website.

Because many of his readers might not have clicked the link, here is his summary image showing the count to 28 June 2025 of 1,849 Deaths from Yellow Dot Hot Lots that many people still think were harmless.

Please share widely.