My friend Rob and I have been discussing the Necks of prominent Covid19 Jabbees for about a year now, as we have spent a great deal of time looking at famous people who have promoted or enforced Mandatory Jabbing.

We think they are aging faster than us (of pure unjabbed blood) and research from Saudi Arabia and UK supports our hypothesis. Rather than post pictures of people we have watched decline rapidly, here is some boring real-world data.

Note these are log/log graphs. The caption, edited, reads:

Fig. 2. Association of normalized values of TL (Telomere Length) and log Endotoxin a) all subjects, b) non-T2DM, and c) T2DM (Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus). The trend line shows inverse correlation between log Endotoxin and TL.

Blood samples were taken from 775 Saudi adults visiting different primary care centers in Riyadh. Telomere Length was derived from peripheral blood mononuclear cells, analyzed by Quantitative Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction and circulating Endotoxin levels by Limulus Amebocyte Lysate assay.

Link to Vitamin D = 25(OH)D

A significant lower TL was observed in the non-obese T2DM group as compared with their non-obese, non-T2DM counterparts (p = 0.002). Significant inverse associations between TL, Endotoxin and Endotoxin activity were observed in the cohort with obesity. Regression analysis showed that endotoxin was a significant predictor for TL in all subjects and even after stratification according to subgroups; with variances perceived in circulating TL stronger among non-T2DM obese (10%; p = 0.003) than non-T2DM non-obese (12%; p = 0.007). Also, in the non-T2DM group, TL and HDL-cholesterol predicted 29% of the variances perceived in 25(OH)D (p < 0.001). Taken together these findings show that circulating Endotoxin and 25(OH)D are associated with premature biological ageing influenced by adiposity and metabolic state.

This work was preceded by studies of Obesty and Insulin Resistance in Arab youth linked to Inflammation in the same research group.

Mechanisms of Endotoxin Induced Aging

In 1999 Bruunsgaard reported shorter Telomeres in Human lymphocytes after exercise, however more in-depth discussion of Endotoxemia from exercise will have to wait for another day.

Interesting 2023 free paper by Abdelgawad and coworkers investigated Endothelial Cell (EC) Senescence (Aging) in Cancer patients treated with Doxorubicin. Senescent ECs exhibit a hyper-inflammatory response to Endotoxin (Lipopolysachharide LPS).

They point to a 2009 paper by Spallarossa and coworkers who found Doxorubicin induces senescence or apoptosis in rat neonatal cardiomyocytes by regulating the expression levels of the Telomere Binding factors 1 and 2.

Abdelgawad and coworkers also point us to the 2021 work of Raj et al. who showed Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol) and Metformin protect against Endotoxin (Lipopolysaccharide)-induced Endothelial Dysfunction and Senescence by modulating Sirtuin-1 and Protein Arginine Methyltransferase-1.

In 2007 it was found that Age-related changes in Rat Hippocampus were ameliorated by treatment with Vitamin D3 and Dexamethasone. They blocked the Endotoxin-increased MHCII mRNA and IL-1β concentration. The IL-1β-induced increases in activation of JNK and Caspase 3 in cultured neurons were also reversed by treatment with Dexamethasone and Vitamin D 3 .

cGAS-STING pathway has been shown to be activated by dysfunctional Telomeres.

Quick Summary

Endotoxin Jab > Gut Dysbiosis > Cellular Senescence accelerated by Endotoxin > Premature Aging.

Related Vitamin D Endotoxin reading

Previous articles include references.

GMO specialists recognize Endotoxin as a major problem when the want to play with artificial “Human” Chromosomes and Teleomeres.

Happy to add more references found by my subscribers.