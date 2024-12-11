Sold as Revestive or Gattex, Teduglutide is a glucagon-like peptide-2 (GLP-2) analogue.

Self-jabbed every day, it is an extremely expensive treatment exceeding $250,000 per patient.

Picture source.

Recent focus on official data release of Covid19 Jab Deaths from the TGA highlighted the unusual appearance of the case, reported on 20 December 2020, before the Pfizer Covid19 rollout, of a 46-year-old lady who suffered a horrendous list of symptoms as follows:

Abdominal distension

Abdominal pain

Adverse event following immunisation

Arthritis

Arthritis bacterial

Bacteraemia

Drug ineffective

Dyspnoea exertional

Endocarditis

Fatigue

Fluid retention

Gastrointestinal stoma output abnormal

Gastrointestinal stoma output decreased

Headache

Hepatomegaly

Hunger

Hypervolaemia

Hypotension

Inappropriate schedule of product administration Incorrect dose administered

Intestinal ischaemia

Joint swelling

Lethargy

Liver function test abnormal

Lower respiratory tract infection

Malaise

Myalgia

Nausea

Peripheral swelling

Pneumonia

Rash

Renal failure

Sepsis

Splenomegaly

Therapeutic product effect decreased

Thirst

Tooth infection

Urine output decreased

Vomiting

Weight increased

Subscribers will recall nearly all these symptoms match those caused by the Covid19 Jab, but they are also recorded symptoms of Teduglutide and related drugs Ozempic, Munjaro and Wegovy.

Was this lady in a Clinical Trial ?

The date of the report, and the fact that this case appearance on the TGA DAEN was delayed, was discussed by Andrew Madry in our AMPS Book “Too Many Dead”. See his note on page 307. Was she a Pfizer employee or clinical trial subject, perhaps visiting from overseas? I would like to find her VAERS and FAERS reports. Was an autopsy conducted? Do we have FOI on TGA correspondence?

Teduglutide GMO Production and Structure

Teduglutide is a 33-membered polypeptide consisting of His, Gly, Asp, Gly, Ser, Phe, Ser, Asp, Glu, Met, Asn, Thr, Ile, Leu, Asp, Asn, Leu, Ala, Ala, Arg, Asp, Phe, Ile, Asn, Trp, Leu, Ile, Gln, Thr, Lys, Ile, Thr and Asp residues joined in sequence.

Teduglutide is manufactured using a strain of Escherichia coli modified by recombinant DNA technology. Teduglutide differs from GLP-2 by one amino acid (alanine is substituted by glycine).

The significance of this substitution is that Teduglutide is longer acting than endogenous GLP-2 as it is more resistant to proteolysis from dipeptidyl peptidase-4.

Picture credit.

FAERS Deaths reports

To 30 September 2024 the US FAERS database reported 679 Deaths for Teduglutide and 272 Deaths from Teduglutide/Water.

TGA AUSPAR approval with negligence

The 2018 Australian assessment report shows it was approved wiith svere gaps in knowledge:

The proposed impurity limits have been adequately qualified by submitted toxicity data, apart from residual E. coli protein (ECP). The sponsor’s section 31 response included data to show that the proposed specified level for ECP in Teduglutide will result in a detectable, but likely mild, endotoxin-like acute phase response. The sponsor claimed that this was not associated with adverse effects in the clinical program.

TGA DAEN Deaths reports

To 25 November 2024 the DAEN database reported 3 Deaths in Australia, from 64 reports. Symptoms in Fatal cases, apart from the list above for one lady, were:

Asthenia

Blood Calcium decreased

Blood Magnesium decreased

Blood Potassium decreased

Blood Pressure increased

Blood Sodium decreased

Campylobacter infection

Cholelithiasis

Cholecystitis

Contusion

Decreased appetite

Dehydration

Dyspnoea at rest

Gait inability

Gastrointestinal Haemorrhage

Hepatic failure

Hepatic function abnormal

Hepatic encephalopathy

Jaundice

Limb discomfort

Muscle spasms

Pain in extremity

Paraesthesia

Renal impairment

Stoma site haemorrhage

Urine output increased

Teduglutide Cancer Risk

PubChem summary of Toxicity:

HUMAN EXPOSURE AND TOXICITY: Based on the pharmacologic activity and findings in animals, the drug has the potential to cause hyperplastic changes including neoplasia. In clinical studies, GI tract polyps (e.g., colorectal, duodenal, and peristomal polyps, including hyperplastic polyps and villous adenomas) have been detected in patients receiving the drug. Malignancies have been reported in several patients receiving teduglutide, including metastatic adenocarcinoma of unconfirmed origin in a patient who had received prior abdominal irradiation for Hodgkin lymphoma and lung cancer (squamous and non-small cell carcinoma) in 2 patients with a history of smoking. ANIMAL STUDIES: In a 2-year carcinogenicity study in rats at subcutaneous doses of 3, 10 and 35 mg/kg/day (about 60, 200 and 700 times the recommended daily human dose of 0.05 mg/kg, respectively), Teduglutide caused statistically significant increases in the incidences of adenomas in the bile duct and jejunum of male rats. In a 2-year carcinogenicity study in mice at subcutaneous doses of 1, 3.5 and 12.5 mg/kg/day (about 20, 70 and 250 times the recommended daily human dose of 0.05 mg/kg, respectively), Teduglutide caused a significant increase in papillary adenomas in the gall bladder; it also caused adenocarcinomas in the jejunum in male mice at the high dose of 12.5 mg/kg/day (about 250 times the recommended human dose). In animal studies, no effects on embryo-fetal development were observed in pregnant rats given subcutaneous teduglutide at doses up to 50 mg/kg/day (about 1000 times the recommended daily human dose of 0.05 mg/kg) or pregnant rabbits given subcutaneous doses up to 50 mg/kg/day (about 1000 times the recommended daily human dose of 0.05 mg/kg). A pre- and postnatal development study in rats showed no evidence of any adverse effect on pre- and postnatal development at subcutaneous doses up to 50 mg/kg/day (about 1000 times the recommended daily human dose of 0.05 mg/kg). Teduglutide at subcutaneous doses up to 50 mg/kg/day (about 1000 times the recommended daily human dose of 0.05 mg/kg) was found to have no adverse effect on fertility and reproductive performance of male and female rats. Teduglutide was negative in the Ames test, chromosomal aberration test in Chinese hamster ovary cells, and in vivo mouse micronucleus assay.

Teduglutide Endotoxin contamination

Because it is manafactured in Bacteria, Endotoxin contamination is inevitable.

A patent describes Endotoxin of related GLP2- XTEN Lot AP690 3.5 EU/mg of protein in a Glucagon-like peptide-2.

Teduglutide accelerates Lymph Endotoxin uptake

In anesthetized rats, it was demonstrated that injected Teduglutide accelerates Endotoxin uptake into the Lymph. This was the first direct demonstration in vivo that luminal Endotoxin crosses the small intestinal barrier physiologically during fat absorption via lipid raft- and CD36-mediated mechanisms.

DMSO and other drug interactions

PubChem (Reference 4) summary warns that DMSO, Salicylic acid, Bupropion and hundreds of other drugs may decrease the excretion rate of Teduglutide which could result in a higher serum level. Importantly that resource provides much detail on other Human biochemistry hazard, beyond the scope of my alert.