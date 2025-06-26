Here is Sarah A Meyer.

She presented a 41 slide presentaton to the NEW ACIP on 25 June 2025.

Sarah says Myocarditis the only “minor” worry

She must take the NEW ACIP for Fools.

Here is her slide claiming the CDC actively looked for signals for 65 of the ~10,000 different types of Adverse Events published by Pfizer in the 393-page list known as PSUR3 (Periodic Safety Update Report3 ) - a document she hopes is not mentioned in the current hearings. It provides a 393-page list of Adverse Events that Pfizer was mandated to report in order to be given Emergency Use Authorization.

Download it from my earlier article.

There was another PSUR3 Appendix listing the Deaths from these Adverse Events by age group.

Sarah Meyer on her Slide 19 uses artistic skill to illustrate just 8 Harms, all of which can be Lethal. Note she cites “and CDC unpublished data” in fine print.

I could go through the rest of her junk NEW ACIP presentation, but it would be a waste of time. You can download it along with others at the ACIP website.

Let’s look at some of her earlier publcations.

Sarah Meyer on Novavax

In November 2022 she and numerous colleagues published Interim Guidelines for this Jab.

She mentioned the Matrix-M adjuvant that I have mentioned.

But she was more interested in marketing Novavax.

As of May 2022, an estimated 13.9% of persons aged ≥18 years in the United States remained unvaccinated against COVID-19 (10). The availability of a COVID-19 vaccine that uses more traditional vaccine technology provides an additional option for unvaccinated persons. Recent data reflect some interest in protein-based adjuvanted vaccines such as the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine (2). A survey designed to assess vaccination intentions for adjuvanted or nonadjuvanted protein-based COVID-19 vaccines among unvaccinated Americans conducted during January–February 2022 found that 16.0% of unvaccinated adults said that they “probably” or “definitely” would get an adjuvanted protein-based vaccine, with significantly lower intent among non-Hispanic White persons (9.6%) than among non-Hispanic Black or African American (20.1%) and Hispanic persons (19.5%), and with significantly higher intent among men (21.8%) than among women (11.9%) (2).

Sarah Meyer Loves Bivalent Booster Jabs

In October 2022, she reported on Bivalent Booster Jabs in a pointless attempt to cope with rapid mutation of the virus. Note that in this report, one of her co-authors was Endotoxin Expert Helen Kiepp Talbot, recently sacked by RFK Jr.

Sarah Meyer was co-author of a 2020 report on a Covid19 variant outbreak.

Cytomegalovirus in HIV Mothers and Infants

When working at Department of Medicine, Children’s Hospital Boston, Boston, Sarah Meyer was lead author of a paper that found antiretroviral drugs were ineffective.

We examined the relationship between milk CMV and HIV-1 load (4–6 weeks postpartum) and the impact of antiretroviral treatment in 69 HIV-infected, lactating Malawian women and assessed the relationship betweenmilk CMV load and postnatal growth in HIV-exposed, breastfed infants through sixmonths of age. Despite an association between milk HIV-1 RNA and CMV DNA load (0.39 log10 rise CMV load per log10 rise HIV-1 RNA load, 95% CI 0.13–0.66), milk CMV load was similar in antiretroviral-treated and untreated women. Higher milk CMV load was associated with lower length-for-age (−0.53, 95% CI: −0.96, −0.10) and weight-for-age (−0.40, 95% CI: −0.67, −0.13) Zscore at six months in exposed, uninfected infants. As the impact of maternal antiretroviral therapy on the magnitude of postnatal CMV exposure may be limited, our findings of an inverse relationship between infant growth and milk CMV load highlight the importance of defining the role of perinatal CMV exposure on growth faltering of HIV-exposed infants.

Meningococcal Jabs

Sarah Meyer promotes Meningococcal Jabs in Africa.

Tdap, MenACWY and HPV Jabs in Adolescents

Once again, measuring and promoting with no mention of Adverse Events.

Flu Jabs

Checking her wider activity in dangerous ineffective Jabs, but there could be another S Meyer as cited.

Should RFK Jr. Sack Sara Meyer ?