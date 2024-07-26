Robert Koch Institut (RKI) has its own X page and celebrates World Sepsis Day.

They point to 230,000 cases and 85,000 Sepsis Deaths per year in Germany alone.

It was nice to see my friend Pierre van Niekerk respond by reminding RKI that Endotoxin in Covid19 Jabs causes Sepsis.

Indeed an early analysis of Deaths after Covid19 Jabs found causes of Death on Hospital admission included Septic Shock (10 patients, 24.4%), greater than Cardiogenic Shock (5 patients, 12.2%) and 3 patients presenting to the Emergency Department with cardiac arrest, who all died.

Other symptoms listed of interest to those conducting VAERS analysis were:

Afib, Atrial Fibrillation; AHRF, Acute Hypoxic Respiratory Failure; AMS, Altered Mental Status; AKI, Acute Kidney Injury; CKD, Chronic Kidney Disease; CC, Comfort Care; CHF, Congestive Heart Failure; CKD, Chronic Kidney Disease; COPD, Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease; CVA, CerebroVascular Accident; DM-2, Diabetes Mellitus Type 2; DVT, Deep Vein Thrombosis; HTN, Hypertension; IPF, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis; OSA, Obstructive Sleep Apnea; SLE, Systemic Lupus Erythematous.

Presumably Comfort Care means succumbed to drugs used in palliative care for cancer.

All the rest are linked to Endotoxin. See my earlier article on RKI.

The rest of this article covers more key RKI Endotoxin research papers I have read.

RKI collaborates with a wide range of other institutions in their Endotoxin research, so interested readers should look at the full papers mentioned to fully appreciate who is involved and think about what drives their various projects.

It includes detailed structural elucidation and GMO manipulations of Endotoxin and its supertoxin Lipid A in numerous species of bacteria.

RKI has extended the Endotoxin detection methods using Human Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells (PBMCs), helping the drive toward ending the use of Horseshoe Crab Blood.

They cleverly use Deuterium in their investigations.

I will follow this Part 1 with further RKI Endotoxin research in subsequent Parts due to article email length constraints.