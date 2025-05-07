Reader Poll - would you like me to write about Vitamin D amelioration of Jab Endotoxin Induced Myocarditis ?
Much peer-reviewed literature to cover if you are interested
Vitamin D levels correlate with Covid19 Lethality
Endotoxin in Jabs is known to cause Myocarditis.1
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. Thanks to Paid subscribers who read and share more information.
Please vote now and share widely so I can gauge reader interest over the next week.
I voted, feeling a bit silly. Would anyone vote “no”?
Would like to vote yes, but the yes button does not work for me