Reader Poll - Do you Support a Universal Minimum Income ?
Voting is anonymous. Have you thought about it ?
In the Australian Federal Election, there is one political party seeking Senate seats based on its key Policy of dignity for all Australians through a Guaranteed Universal Minimum Income, as shown on their How-To-Vote cards.
They think everyone needs a minimum of $500 per week.
What do you think ?
I am hiding this reader poll result until after the election on 3 May 2025.
As background1 reading, one example:
In Australia, the poverty line is generally defined as 50% of the median household income.
Based on this, the poverty line for a single adult is approximately $489 per week, while for a couple with two children, it's around $1,027 per week. This means that if a household's income is below these amounts, they are considered to be living below the poverty line
https://www.missionaustralia.com.au/what-we-do/ending-homelessness/what-is-poverty-and-does-it-exist-in-australia