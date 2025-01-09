Nilotinib, also known as Tasigna, is an extremely toxic molecule including 3 Fluorine atoms.

Another view of the structure

A great deal is known about how it binds to a number of enzymes such as Tyrosine-protein kinase ABL1 also known as ABL1 (also known as ABL proto-oncogene 1, non-receptor tyrosine kinase, ABL, JTK7, bcr/abl, c-ABL, c-p150, v-abl, CHDSKM, BCR-ABL).

Deaths reported to FAERS

As expected when I looked up this drug, I find over Ten Thousand Dead.

Searching FAERS

Tasigna found 4,820 Deaths 16,823 Serious Cases from 23,953 total cases

Nilotinib found 5,426 Deaths 20,660 Serious Cases from 28,402 total cases

I was prompted to dive into this drug when alerted to a case report by my free subscription to American College of Physicians and American Heart Association Journals.

Do You Think it Should be Banned ?

