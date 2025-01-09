Nilotinib Tasigna Deaths and Injuries
When a big Pharma company cancels a Clinical trial for one disease but continues use for others, we know the FDA, TGA, EMA etc. won't worry to alert you
Nilotinib, also known as Tasigna, is an extremely toxic molecule including 3 Fluorine atoms.1
Another view of the structure
A great deal is known about how it binds to a number of enzymes such as Tyrosine-protein kinase ABL1 also known as ABL1 (also known as ABL proto-oncogene 1, non-receptor tyrosine kinase, ABL, JTK7, bcr/abl, c-ABL, c-p150, v-abl, CHDSKM, BCR-ABL).2
Deaths reported to FAERS
As expected when I looked up this drug, I find over Ten Thousand Dead.
Searching FAERS
Tasigna found 4,820 Deaths 16,823 Serious Cases from 23,953 total cases
Nilotinib found 5,426 Deaths 20,660 Serious Cases from 28,402 total cases
I was prompted to dive into this drug when alerted to a case report3 by my free subscription to American College of Physicians and American Heart Association Journals.
Jacob Korula, Edward Reece, Merrill Shum, Sanja Krajisnik, Carlos Echeverria, Paul O’Connor, and Conrad Lu. 7 January 2025. Cirrhosis Caused by Nilotinib in Dose-Dependent Hepatotoxicity: Role of Gamma-Glutamyl Transferase in Management. Annals of Internal Medicine. 4:e240294