Naomi Wolf and Amy Kelly Ban me for 998 Years - You might Guess Why ?
I was invited by these ladies to read the Pfizer Covid19 Jab Documents after the Court ordered release and write reports for DailyClout.
Here is Naomi, a key player in the Foster Coulson empire of Fear Marketing.1
Here is Amy
Here is Naomi with her husband
Readers might recall I worked with Brian on a small project.2
How I learned of Naomi and Amy 998 Year Ban
I was reading one of their latest contributions on Jab induced Myocarditis, and wanted to enhance the comments with mention of my latest on the subject.3
Here is a screenshot of my attempt.
Previously I saved Naomi from a law suit by notifying her, via Amy, that she had defamed my friend Kim Witzcak on Gettr, resulting in this brief public apology from Naomi.
little love lost there. I don't know Kelly, but I followed Naomi Wolf for a little while. I rather have honest people.