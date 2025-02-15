Moderna Norovirus Acute Gastroenteritis Jab Trial NCT05992935 has recruited 1,285 people to be jabbed in 14 US locations since August 2023.

Apparently Moderna is still recruiting in the Southern Hemisphere?

Will Australian Health Minister Mark Butler prevent the trial proceeding in Australia?

Reuters reported on 14 February 2025 that the trial has been “paused” by the US FDA after a single case of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) happened soon after the jab.

Not at all surprising as progressive and often Fatal Guillain-Barré Syndrome occurs with numerous other jabs.

Moderna Slashing costs, terminating Contracts

According to Reuters:

Moderna's total revenue for the fourth quarter fell nearly 66% to $966 million, but beat analysts' expectations of $942.84 million. Most of those sales were generated by the COVID shot, which brought $923 million, compared to $15 million for its RSV vaccine. Despite the clinical hold, Moderna shares were up more than 4% at $33.31 in afternoon trading, far below its 52-week high of around $170 and pandemic all-time high of over $484. The vaccine maker said in January it would slash cash costs by $1 billion, as well as by an additional $500 million in 2026. "We saw appropriate reductions and... evidence of Moderna beginning to cut costs to be able to manage a lower revenue line more appropriately," Bernstein analyst Courtney Breen said. The company reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss of $2.91 per share, compared to analysts' expectations of a $2.68 per share loss, according to LSEG data. It posted a profit of 55 cents per share last year. Finance chief James Mock in an interview attributed the loss to a $238 million non-cash charge related to the termination of its agreement with a contract manufacturer.

I bet we will soon hear who the Contract Manufacturer was. My money is on Catalent.

I wonder if we can find out the Endotoxin content of this jab and a list of its ingredients?