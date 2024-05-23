MMR Jabs contain massive Endotoxin
Measles, Mumps and Rubella Jabs contain Endotoxin. The challenge to readers is to find out exactly how much and variation Batch to Batch ?
Dear Reader, have you found any measurements of Endotoxin in MMR Jabs?
I have been hunting for a while and will add any data you send me to the following finds. Measured Endotoxin in any type of jab is also of great interest.
In a recent post Steve Kirsch showed that Autism was most commonly associated with MMR Jabs.1 I have shown that jabbing the mother with Endotoxin causes Autism in the unborn child, if it survives.2 Look out for MMRV jabs as well.
Now turning my attention to Autism and other damage done to Children from their jabs, starting with MMR.
In 1975 Moody and coworkers3 analyzed various commercial jabs and found Endotoxin up to 1,000 EU/ml as shown in their table:
They also found Phages, but that is a story for another day. Moody et al. traced the Endotoxin to the Bovine Serum used in production.
In 1978 Geier and coworkers4 analyzed a wide range of jabs as shown in their table:
Note the Mumps jab with 100 nanogram/ml Endotoxin.
Febrile Seizure after MMR Jabs
In 2001 the US CDC found that MMR jabs cause Febrile Seizure in 250 to 340 Children per million but as expected there was no comment about the Endotoxin content.5
Febrile Seizures after MMR jabs was also reported by Klein and coworkers in 2010.6
