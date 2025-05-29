As readers recall, I was pleased to meet Senator Malcolm Roberts in Canberra.

This afternoon he announced he had been elected for another 6 years when counting from the 3 May 2025 was finished.

Greens Preferences Vital

Fascinating to read the count.

Greens Senator Larissa Waters surplus enabled Malcolm to scrape back in when Belinda Jones of the Legalise Cannabis Party was excluded.

Before that Harry Fong of Trumpet of Patriots was excluded.

Let’s hope Malcolm persuades his Pauline Hanson One Nation Party to dump the mad Nuclear Power push.