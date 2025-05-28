Laugh Till you Cry
Amazing stuff turns up in my crowded inbox. This one is a Must Share. Early warning for Hormone Disrupting Drugs loaded with Impurities.
Somehow I got on to the USP mailing list1, and this is their latest offer!
Drawing attention to the known impurities is seen as a $$$ earner.
Those in the know might not publicly reveal which TOXIC IMPURITIES are present in Big Pharma products.
They should all be hauled before a Court, Grand Jury or Royal Commission to tell us what they have measured and expected consequences.
Leuprolide
Trade names include Lupron, Eligard, Lucrin, Lupaneta, and could be searched on FAERS if you have time.
Used to perform chemical castration of violent sex offenders with other claimed value.2
Impurities known to me:
[Pro(Ac)]1-Leuprolide
[D-His]-Leuprolide
[L-Leu]6-Leuprolide
[D-Ser]-Leuprolide
[Ser(Ac)]4-Leuprolide
Octreotide
Trade names include Sandostatin, Bynfezia Pen, Mycapssa3
Impurities known to me:
[Lys(Ac)]5-Octreotide
Parallel Dimer-Octreotide
Anti-Parallel Dimer-Octreotide
[O1(Ac)]8-Octreotide
[Phe(Ac)]1-Octreotide
N-Acetyl-Lys-OctreotideTrifluoroacetate
N-Acetyl-Phe-OctreotideTrifluoroacetate
Oxytocin
Trade name Induxin, Oxytocin4 is used to induce the Abortion.5
Impurities known to me:
[Cys(Ac)]1-Oxytocin
[Asp]5-Oxytocin
[Glu]4-Oxytocin
D-[Asp]5-Oxytocin
Parallel Dimer-Oxytocin
Anti-parallel Dimer-Oxytocin
Teriparatide
Trade name Forteo.6 Impurities known to me:
[MetO8]-Teriparatide
[MetO18]-Teriparatide
[Met+O8,18] Teriparatide
Does this inspire Confidence in Big Pharma?
Please let me know if any of these drugs or their known impurities are of special interest to you.
What are the unknown impurities, I wonder?
Naturally I am interested if you find any Endotoxin measurements as most of these drugs are given by injection.
