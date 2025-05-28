Somehow I got on to the USP mailing list, and this is their latest offer!

Drawing attention to the known impurities is seen as a $$$ earner.

Those in the know might not publicly reveal which TOXIC IMPURITIES are present in Big Pharma products.

They should all be hauled before a Court, Grand Jury or Royal Commission to tell us what they have measured and expected consequences.

Leuprolide

Trade names include Lupron, Eligard, Lucrin, Lupaneta, and could be searched on FAERS if you have time.

Used to perform chemical castration of violent sex offenders with other claimed value.

Impurities known to me:

[Pro(Ac)]1-Leuprolide

[D-His]-Leuprolide

[L-Leu]6-Leuprolide

[D-Ser]-Leuprolide

[Ser(Ac)]4-Leuprolide

Octreotide

Trade names include Sandostatin, Bynfezia Pen, Mycapssa

Impurities known to me:

[Lys(Ac)]5-Octreotide

Parallel Dimer-Octreotide

Anti-Parallel Dimer-Octreotide

[O1(Ac)]8-Octreotide

[Phe(Ac)]1-Octreotide

N-Acetyl-Lys-OctreotideTrifluoroacetate

N-Acetyl-Phe-OctreotideTrifluoroacetate

Oxytocin

Trade name Induxin, Oxytocin is used to induce the Abortion.

Impurities known to me:

[Cys(Ac)]1-Oxytocin

[Asp]5-Oxytocin

[Glu]4-Oxytocin

D-[Asp]5-Oxytocin

Parallel Dimer-Oxytocin

Anti-parallel Dimer-Oxytocin

Teriparatide

Trade name Forteo. Impurities known to me:

[MetO8]-Teriparatide

[MetO18]-Teriparatide

[Met+O8,18] Teriparatide

Does this inspire Confidence in Big Pharma?

Please let me know if any of these drugs or their known impurities are of special interest to you.

What are the unknown impurities, I wonder?

Naturally I am interested if you find any Endotoxin measurements as most of these drugs are given by injection.