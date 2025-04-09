You can follow the Federal Court of Australia on X.

During the case the Judge, The Hon Anna Judith KATZMANN was loudly complaining that the technical terms used in the plaintiff submission were overwhelming her and she stated that a Glossary would help.

Did the plaintiff lawyers submit one?

Justice Katzmann has a special interest in Brain Damage:

Justice Katzmann was a director of the Tristan Jepson Memorial Foundation (TJMF) (later Minds Count) from its inception in 2009 until 2019; a director of Neuroscience Research Australia (NeuRA) from 2013 until 2018; and the Chair of the Governing Council of NeuRA from 2018 to 19 May 2022. On 6 October 2022 her Honour was made an Honorary Life Governor of NeuRA in recognition of outstanding service to governance and as Chair of the Governing Council.

Searching Pubmed for “Neuroscience Research Australia endotoxin” returns 64 papers.

“Neuroscience Research Australia LPS” finds 81 papers.

“Neuroscience Research Australia Lipopolysaccharide” gives us 96 papers.

NeuRA Endotoxin papers

Refining my search for Judge Katzmann’s NeuRA, I found a couple of interesting papers relating to Jabbing.

One paper looks at long-term Endotoxin neonatal exposure effects on behaviour.

Another discusses Endotoxin increased by High Fat Diet impact on memory.

We could probably expand the number of papers by looking at the NeuRA supported authors one by one.

I doubt that the plaintiff lawyers did a similar quick search to mine, but I am confident the respondents lawyers would have a database of such information due to their expertise in Endotoxin Harms.

Read more about Endotoxin Brain Damage.

Case History

For case details from when it was filed on 23 April 2023, click the following link.

Court Events and Documents

The Judgement is scheduled to be held in Court Room 19E at 9.30 am.

Live Streaming Video

The Court does not provide a video link until late in the afternoon of the day preceding hearings.

Here is the procedure:

If a member of the public wishes to observe the judgment delivery in this proceeding, they can do so remotely by dialling in at +61 2 9161 1229 and entering the conference ID 310 822 691# or by joining the Microsoft Teams link at https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_ZGRlNzA1ZDQtMzNhOS00ZTMzLWI4OGItNzVkMGE4ZTU1YmFl%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22ee180723-bae0-4bdb-aa2a-e9eb980bc856%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22966565ad-9765-447f-bf85-6da2973ca2e6%22%7d

Let’s hope lots of people succeed in tuning in.

Note that this looks like a special arrangement because it is not listed on the Federal Court Youtube page.

