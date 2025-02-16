As I mentioned in December 2024, the website has been under construction for a

List of Demands called The David Declaration.

Please click on the link above to add your signature that requires email confirmation.

Here is the first page of “Professionals” signing.

“Concerned Citizens” can also sign, but their names will not be displayed.

Please see my earlier article

Readers will recall that the Declaration is named in honour of Dr David Speicher, former virologist from the University of Guelph.

I found that Guelph has been home of leaders in Endotoxin poisoning for decades.

A search of PubMed for peer reviewed papers finds 402 for Endotoxin Guelph.

Lipopolysaccharide Guelph yields 480 papers

LPS Guelph finds 299 papers.

Inspection of the titles of papers is not sufficient, but luckily PubMed searches abstracts to allow the full horror to be revealed.

Many of the papers are behind paywalls, but you can edit your initial search to find the free ones if you wish to delve further into Guelph Endotoxin research.

Please check out how Endotoxin jabbing is currently done at Guelph.