Intussusception is caused by Endotoxin Jabs
Israeli scientists found injected Endotoxin causes horrible effect of intestinal obstruction caused by the prolapse of the intestine into the adjoining intestinal lumen, requiring surgery.
A recent paper, unfortunately behind a paywall, looked at Intussusception caused by Rotavac and found a slight reduction of the mean age of intussusception was significantly lower in the vaccinated (205 days) compared to the unvaccinated (223 days) (p-value 0.0026). The authors also found excluding unvaccinated infants from the SCCS analysis demonstrated significantly increased risk for the risk period 1–21 days after the 3rd dose (IRR 2.47, 95% CI 1.70-3.59).1
Oral Administration of Rotavac
Rotavac is a solution of Live Attenuated Rotavirus given by mouth as 5 drops.
Intussusception caused by Endotoxin in Jabs
In 1997 it was demonstrated that 25% of test mice could be deliberately given this condition by intraperitoneal injection of endotoxin.2
Does the Rotavirus disrupt the Intestinal Wall ?
If Rotavac Live Virus disrupts the child’s intestinal wall, we can expect a host of other symptoms caused by rush of Endotoxin by the proven effect of Leaky Gut.3
We know Covid19 Coronavirus does this.4
Intussusception caused by Endotoxemia
Human studies are preferable to those done with rodents.
In 2001 Intussusception was directly linked to Endotoxinaemia and significantly raised levels of circulating inflammatory cytokines. Plasma C-reactive protein at diagnosis showed a statistically significant positive correlation with disease severity.5
Withdawal of Rotashield
In 1999 Rotashield was withdrawn form the market after 1 in 10,000 children suffered Intussusception.6
