In a previous article I very briefly dealt with HCQ reports of Adverse Reactions including Death.

For HCQ US Government FAERS shows 3,528 Deaths and 29,801 Serious Cases from 32,478 total Cases from 1987 to 30 September 2024, with the peak in the Covid19 Pandemic.

For HCQ Sulfate FAERS shows 1,961 Deaths and 30,014 Serious Cases from 33,599 total Cases from 1970.

For HCQ Diphosphate there were 72 Deaths and 1631 Serious Cases from 1,835 total Cases.

Prolonged Qt is caused by binding of HCQ to hERG Potassium Channel Protein

FAERS shows 853 cases for HCQ or 2.63% of all cases, reported Qt Prolonged as measured by Electrocardiogram.

Clever researchers China investigated and used both computational and experimental methods to demonstrate that HCQ (hexagons in Green) binds strongly to hERG, as shown in this snip from their Figure.

Amino acid residue ALA-570 formed a hydrogen bond with HCQ, and the hydrogen bond and other hydrophobic forces stabilized the structure of the complex. HCQ bound to hERG channel protein effectively, and inhibited the outflow of K+, resulting in QT prolongation. HCQ showed a concentration dependent inhibition of the hERG potassium channel during the patch clamp experiments. More attention should be paid to the cardiotoxicity of quinoline compounds, especially HCQ, which has been used as a potential drug against SARS-CoV-2.

I recommend interested readers grab the free paper to fully appreciate this work, which also compares molecular docking of HCQ to that of 15 other drugs commonly prescribed.

Check whether any recent papers on HCQ mention this crucial paper.