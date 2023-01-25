My brief visit to the CIA Library
The Central Intelligence Agency appears to be a little used resource of interesting information on all sorts of stuff including Chloroquine
Case example:
Look what the CIA was translating decades ago when looking at the health hazards of drugs given to its agents sent into the jungles.
Chloroquine Harms and Causes Deaths
Chloroquine is a Persistent Organic Pollutant, with some photolytic degradation products.
Gastralgia
Emesis
Anorexia
Vertigo
Insomnia
Neurosis
Rash
Leucopenia
Eye Pain
Chloroquine normally prescribed as the Phosphate Salt
The 3 Nitrogen atoms in Chloroquine are potentially capable of attaching a proton but here is a Table1 showing that as the pH decreases below neutral, i.e. the acid concentration rises, there is neglible unprotonated Chloroquine present. For this reason it is generally prescribed as the Phosphate salt which is freely soluble in water and readily absorbed through the stomach.
Can anyone find the journal article mentioned here by the CIA?
What are the other Synthetic Antimalarials mentioned?
Suicide by Chloroquine
An article featuring 2 cases of Suicide using Chloroquine was published in 1964 and is still behind a paywall.2 It added Visual Disturbance, Muscle Weakness, and Acute Psychotic Behavior to the list of adverse reactions.
HydroxyChloroquine Causes Death
A friend on Gettr just brought an excellent short article in the British Medical Journal on risk of Death from CQ and HCQ.3
