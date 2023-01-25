Case example:

Look what the CIA was translating decades ago when looking at the health hazards of drugs given to its agents sent into the jungles.

Chloroquine Harms and Causes Deaths

Chloroquine is a Persistent Organic Pollutant, with some photolytic degradation products.

Gastralgia

Emesis

Anorexia

Vertigo

Insomnia

Neurosis

Rash

Leucopenia

Eye Pain

Chloroquine normally prescribed as the Phosphate Salt

The 3 Nitrogen atoms in Chloroquine are potentially capable of attaching a proton but here is a Table showing that as the pH decreases below neutral, i.e. the acid concentration rises, there is neglible unprotonated Chloroquine present. For this reason it is generally prescribed as the Phosphate salt which is freely soluble in water and readily absorbed through the stomach.

Can anyone find the journal article mentioned here by the CIA?

What are the other Synthetic Antimalarials mentioned?

Suicide by Chloroquine

An article featuring 2 cases of Suicide using Chloroquine was published in 1964 and is still behind a paywall. It added Visual Disturbance, Muscle Weakness, and Acute Psychotic Behavior to the list of adverse reactions.

HydroxyChloroquine Causes Death

A friend on Gettr just brought an excellent short article in the British Medical Journal on risk of Death from CQ and HCQ.