How many Subscribers read French ?
I have 48 Subscribers living in France. Please answer the anonymous poll.
My language study in High School was German because from age 11 it seemed to be the one of only two foreign languages taught at my schools that I associated with my chosen subject of Chemistry.
I watch many French movies on our free to air taxpayer owned SBS TV, but they have subtitles.
I was sorting some files the other day and came across a picture of two French contacts engaged in a video conference conducted in English.
How many of my subscribers studied French ?
One of my friends1 frequently translates and reposts my posts that she finds interesting on X.
Or should we say anonymouse-ly ?
Originally from the Dutch speaking part of Belgium, we learned French, English and German in school. Later on, I loved the songs of an Italian singer-songwriter and learned Italian from a book. After that I gave Spanish I try, but never got fluent in it. For some reason the sound of it does not appeal to me.