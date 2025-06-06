I note a number of people citing the work of Schreiber and coworkers in Hannover who clearly have not spotted the Elephant in the Room.

The study compared very short term (up to 14 days) effects of injection of commercial Covid19 Spike Proteins directly into the test animal via 3 routes:

Brain

Tail

Intranasal

Here is their graphical abstract

Endotoxin Contaminated Spike Protein Used

The authors state:

At 8 to 10 weeks of age each experimental group (n = 10 each, S1-protein and control group, split equally between sexes) was injected (single injection) with S1-protein (SARS-CoV-2 (2019-nCoV) Spike S1-His Recombinant Protein (HPLC-verified), SinoBiological Cat# 40591-V08H, Beijing, China) or vehicle respectively

The same SinoBiological Spike Protein was used by others.

I downloaded the current specification for this product and as you will see it contains “Endotoxin: < 1.0 EU per μg protein as determined by the LAL method”.

So we can estimate how much Endotoxin was injected via the 3 routes

2.3. Intranasal (i.n.) application of S1-protein 8 to 10 weeks old male and female mice were applied with 9 µg S1-protein in 50 µl phosphate-buffered saline (PBS) intranasally (4.5 µg S1-protein in 25 µl PBS per nostril). Vehicle control animals got 25 µl PBS per nostril. Application was performed under isoflurane-anesthesia (2 % isoflurane for about 3 min, O 2 flow rate: 1 ml/min) 2.4. Intravenous (i.v.) application of S1-protein 0.1 ml S1-solution, containing 9 µg S1-protein solved in PBS, was administered into the tail vein. Control animals received 0.1 ml PBS (vehicle control). 2.5. Intracerebral (i.c.) application of S1-protein A total volume of 3 µl phosphate-buffered saline (PBS) containing 4.16 µg S1-protein was injected into the right motor cortex (AP: −1.3 mm, DV: −0.8 mm, ML: −1.2 mm from Bregma). Control animals received an equivalent volume of PBS (vehicle control).

These doses of Endotoxin pumped into tiny animals, Male and Female C57BL6N mice, are Massive!

Here is their depiction of the Intracebral method and effect.

Endotoxin Intranasal Injection Science

Compare with studies from reputable scientists.

In 2019, a paper from the USA reported the effects of Endotoxin (LPS) in Tobacco Smoke on Lung cells as a possible contributor to Lung Cancer.

Global levels of DNA methylation and histone acetylation were quantified by mass spectrometry, while genome-wide transcriptomic changes were characterized by RNA-Seq. LPS treatment was associated with epigenetic changes including decreased cytosine formylation and reduced histone H3K14 and H3K23 acetylation, as well as altered expression levels of genes involved in cell adhesion, inflammation, immune response, and epigenetic regulation. These results suggest that exposure to inflammatory agents in cigarette smoke leads to early epigenetic changes in the lung, which may collaborate with genetic changes to drive the development of lung cancer.

Time for Scientific Honesty

Nowhere in the Schreiber et al. paper text is there mention of Endotoxin, or Lipopolysaccharide (LPS) known Neurotoxicity, however they do reference a 2018 paper by Chistyakov et al. from Russia.

That Russian paper confirms Endotoxin fully accounts for the Schreiber summary:

sex-dependent GFAP alterations, particularly in the hippocampus, hypothalamus, and substantia nigra, suggest that astrocytes may play a crucial role in mediating sex-specific neuroinflammatory responses

As discussed before, the Editors and Reviewers of scientific journals are failing to prevent junk science being published.

It is not good enough to retract papers long after they are published, as is being monitored on a very useful website.

No wonder Lawyers are failing to present proper cases to Courts.