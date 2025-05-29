Gerard Rennick fails in Senate bid
Having been dumped by the Liberal National Party, he formed his new Party in his own name. I love his parting shot attacking Bitcoin Ponzi schemes.
Bad decision to back Nuclear Power will have been a major factor in his demise.
Gerard ran on a joint Queensland ticket with Bob Katter in a bid to ride on the popularity of that man.1
I like the little cartoon on Bitcoin that he shared while waiting for the count to finish.2 The details of the Queensland Senate count are available.3
Let’s hope Gerard and his new Party recruits dump the mad Nuclear Power push.
