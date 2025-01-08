It gets worse if you have the stomach to read

I skimmed through the report and came over ridiculous statements that prompted me to post this reply to Governor Ron DeSantis as he announced release of the Florida Grand Jury Final Report.

See my old article.

On Page 106 I found the trigger for my astonishment.

This Grand Jury heard testimony from multiple witnesses concerning DNA contamination, including testimony that excess template DNA could become incorporated into the genome of the recipient, causing any number of problems. We must separate what we know to be fact from what we can merely speculate.

There is excess template DNA in Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines.

That is a fact. The residual or excess DNA does not serve a therapeutic purpose. We also know that vaccine lots vary in the levels of excess DNA.

Just like a carrot that has been grown in the dirt, the rnRNA inside these vaccines is (metaphorically) "grown" in DNA.

Just like a carrot will always have some dirt on it, no matter how hard they are scrubbed, the rnRNA vaccines will always have some leftover template DNA in them.

The more important question, however, is whether this should be cause for concern. Eating a little dirt from time to time is generally not harmful,

but nibbling on the occasional piece of lead could have significant long-term health consequences. Is the residual DNA more like dirt or is it more like lead?

The simple answer is that it looks like residual DNA contamination does not appear to be causing any direct or obvious harms, but nobody knows for sure.

Multiple witnesses we heard from expressed concerns about this phenomenon, but we found no studies demonstrating clinical outcomes that could be reliably attributed to DNA contamination. On the other hand, there is a lot about this technology that we don't know, and none of the witnesses who we spoke to were able to definitively dispel our concerns. After all, there have been therapeutics that were associated with detrimental outcomes years, sometimes even decades, after they were approved for marketing.

Without direct evidence, however, this Grand Jury cannot draw any conclusions, but we do believe further research in this area-especially research that is able to causally associate DNA contamination in mRNA vaccines with specific clinical outcomes-would be valuable for public health.