In my recent post on Pregnancy Loss caused by Endotoxin, I pointed to a 2025 paper from China on Ferroptosis and here I will expand on where that term can lead.

The paper and the complete list of references are behind a paywall, but the authors kindly provide a graphical abstract.

IS = Implantation Site; LPS = LipoPolySaccharide = Endotoxin; Nrf2 = Nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2; GPX4 = Glutathione Peroxidase 4; Fer-1 = Ferrostatin-1; DFO = Deferoxamine; TRF = Transferrin; FPN1 = Ferroportin; FTH1 = Ferritin heavy chain; NCOA4 = Nuclear Receptor Coactivator 4; mESCs = mouse Endometrial Stromal Cells

Ferroptosis is a hot topic

PubMed has 19,319 papers.

Of those there are 264 papers covering “Ferroptosis Endotoxin”.

There are 396 papers for “Ferroptosis Lipopolysaccharide.

And “Ferroptosis LPS” finds 451 papers.

The US Comparative Toxicogenomics Database (CTD) provides a list of 260 Human Diseases involving Ferroptosis, with numerous disrupted Genes identified and hundreds of references.

CTD links to Kanehisa Labs KEGG Pathway analysis.

Ferroptosis Disease List

Using the CTD as a starting point.

Abortion, Spontaneous

Acquired Hyperostosis Syndrome

Acute erythroleukemia

Acute Kidney Injury

Adenocarcinoma

Adenocarcinoma, Clear Cell

Adenocarcinoma Of Esophagus

Adenocarcinoma of Lung

Adenoma

Adrenal Gland Neoplasms

Adrenocortical Carcinoma

Adrenocortical Carcinoma, Hereditary

Adrenoleukodystrophy

Albuminuria

Alcoholism

Alzheimer Disease

Amino Acid Metabolism, Inborn Errors

Amphetamine-Related Disorders

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Anemia

ANEMIA, CONGENITAL, NONSPHEROCYTIC HEMOLYTIC, 6

Anemia, Hemolytic

Anemia, hypochromic microcytic

Anemia, Hypochromic Microcytic, With Iron Overload

Anemia, Iron-Deficiency

Anterior Compartment Syndrome

Aortic Valve, Calcification of

Arenaviridae Infections

Arsenic Poisoning

Arthritis, Experimental

Arthritis, Rheumatoid

Asthma

Ataxia

Atherosclerosis

Atypical Mycobacteriosis, Familial, X-Linked 2

Autism Spectrum Disorder

Autistic Disorder

Balkan Nephropathy

Berylliosis

beta-Thalassemia

Blood Coagulation Disorders

Brain Diseases

Brain Infarction

Brain Ischemia

Breast Neoplasms

Cadmium Poisoning

Calcinosis

Carcinoma

Carcinoma, Adenoid Cystic

Carcinoma, Basal Cell

Carcinoma, Ductal

Carcinoma, Hepatocellular

Carcinoma, Non-Small-Cell Lung

Carcinoma, Ovarian Epithelial

Carcinoma, Renal Cell

Carcinoma, Small Cell

Carcinoma, Squamous Cell

Carcinoma, Transitional Cell

Cardiomegaly

Cardiomyopathies

Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic

Cardiotoxicity

Carotid Artery Diseases

Cell Transformation, Neoplastic

Central Nervous System Neoplasms

Cerebral Hemorrhage

Chemical and Drug Induced Liver Injury

Cholangiocarcinoma

Chromosome 17 deletion

Colitis

Colonic Neoplasms

Colorectal Neoplasms

Congenital atransferrinemia

CONGENITAL DISORDER OF GLYCOSYLATION, TYPE IIn

Coronary Artery Disease

Coronary Vessel Anomalies

Creutzfeldt-Jakob Syndrome

Cryptorchidism

Deficiency Diseases

Dementia

Demyelinating Diseases

Depressive Disorder

Dermatitis, Allergic Contact

Dermatitis, Contact

Diabetes Mellitus

Diabetes Mellitus, Experimental

Diabetes Mellitus, Type 1

Diabetes Mellitus, Type 2

Diabetic Angiopathies

Diabetic Nephropathies

Disease Models, Animal

Disease Progression

Drug-Related Side Effects and Adverse Reactions

Dyskinesias

Dystonia-Parkinsonism, Adult-Onset

Echinococcosis

Embryo Loss

Emphysema

Endometriosis

Epilepsy

Erythema

Esophageal Neoplasms

Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Essential Hypertension

Familial apoceruloplasmin deficiency

Fatty Liver

Fibrosis

Gallbladder Neoplasms

Gamma-Glutamylcysteine Synthetase Deficiency, Hemolytic Anemia due to

Gastroparesis

Gerstmann-Straussler-Scheinker Disease

Glioma

Glucose Intolerance

Glutathione synthetase deficiency

Granulomatous Disease, Chronic

Growth Disorders

Heart Failure

Heart Failure, Diastolic

Helicobacter Infections

Hemangiosarcoma

Heme Oxygenase 1 Deficiency

Hemochromatosis

Hemochromatosis, type 4

HEMOCHROMATOSIS, TYPE 5

Hemolysis

Hepatitis

Hepatitis, Chronic

Hepatolenticular Degeneration

Hepatomegaly

Hepatorenal Syndrome

Heredodegenerative Disorders, Nervous System

Huntington Disease-Like 1

Hyperferritinemia, hereditary, with congenital cataracts

Hyperinsulinism

HYPERMANGANESEMIA WITH DYSTONIA 2

Hyperplasia

Hypertension

Hypokinesia

IMMUNODEFICIENCY 46

Infertility, Female

Infertility, Male

Inflammation

Insomnia, Fatal Familial

Insulin Resistance

Iron Metabolism Disorders

Iron Overload

Ischemia

Keloid

Keratosis

Kidney Diseases

Kidney Failure, Chronic

Kuru

Learning Disabilities

Leishmaniasis, Visceral

Lethargy

Leukemia, Lymphocytic, Chronic, B-Cell

Leukemia, Megakaryoblastic, of Down Syndrome

L-FERRITIN DEFICIENCY

Li-Fraumeni Syndrome

Liver Cirrhosis

Liver Cirrhosis, Experimental

Liver Diseases

Liver Diseases, Parasitic

Liver Failure

Liver Neoplasms

Liver Neoplasms, Experimental

Lung Injury

Lung Neoplasms

Lymphoma, Non-Hodgkin

Lymphoma, T-Cell

Lymphoma, T-Cell, Cutaneous

Lymphopenia

Mammary Neoplasms, Animal

Mammary Neoplasms, Experimental

Manganese Poisoning

Mastocytosis, Systemic

Melanoma

Menkes Kinky Hair Syndrome

Mental Retardation, X-Linked 63

Mesothelioma, Malignant

Microphthalmos

Mitochondrial Diseases

Mouth Diseases

Mouth Neoplasms

Multiple Sclerosis

Myelodysplastic Syndromes

Myeloproliferative Disorders

Myocardial Infarction

Myocardial Ischemia

Myocardial Reperfusion Injury

Myoclonic Epilepsies, Progressive

Nasal Polyps

Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma

Necrosis

Neoplasm Invasiveness

Neoplasm Metastasis

Neoplasms, Experimental

Nephrotic Syndrome

Nerve Degeneration

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Neuroferritinopathy

Neuroinflammatory Diseases

Neurotoxicity Syndromes

Obesity

Osteoarthritis

Osteosarcoma

Ovarian Neoplasms

Pancreatic Diseases

Pancreatic Neoplasms

Papilloma, Choroid Plexus

Paratuberculosis

Parkinson Disease

Pasteurellaceae Infections

Penile Neoplasms

Pneumonia

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Polyploidy

Precancerous Conditions

Precursor Cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia-Lymphoma

Pre-Eclampsia

Prion Diseases

Prostatic Neoplasms

Proteinuria

Psoriasis

Pulmonary Disease, Chronic Obstructive

Pulmonary Emphysema

Pulmonary Fibrosis

Reperfusion Injury

Respiratory Hypersensitivity

Restless Legs Syndrome

Retinal Degeneration

Retinal Diseases

Rhinitis, Allergic

Sarcoma

Schizophrenia

Scrapie

Severe Combined Immunodeficiency

Sezary Syndrome

Skin Neoplasms

Small Cell Lung Carcinoma

Spinal Cord Injuries

Spinocerebellar Ataxia 17

Spondylometaphyseal dysplasia, Sedaghatian type

Spongiform Encephalopathy with Neuropsychiatric Features

Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck

Starvation

Status Epilepticus

Stomach Neoplasms

Teratozoospermia

Thrombosis

Thymoma

Thyroid Neoplasms

Urinary Bladder Neoplasms

Urogenital Neoplasms

Urologic Neoplasms

Vascular System Injuries

Vulvar Lichen Sclerosus

Weight Loss

Wilms Tumor

Wounds and Injuries

Other Substack authors on Ferroptosis.

A quick search found Jessina Graham’s Substack.

I will link to others as they are found if they have mentioned Endotoxin Induction Ferroptosis.

There are many people researching the topic, as I found on X.