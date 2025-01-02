Subscribers will remember I reported on the Recall of Endotoxin contaminated Baxter Heparin in Saline and associated Death Toll of such products.

Thanks to my generous paid subscriber David, who alerted me to a case report published by researchers from Glenville Nutrition Ireland, Positive Nutrition Ireland, Novo Nordisk Foundation Centre for Biosustainability Denmark, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai USA, Department of Biochemistry, Cell and Systems Biology Manchester UK and the Department of Physiological Sciences, Stellenbosch University, South Africa.

Two of the authors are famous for proving Endotoxin causes Fibrinaloid Microclots and proposing Endotoxin Binding Protein as a Treatment for Parkinson's Disease.

These people tell us about a 43-year-old lady who was treated with Enoxaparin with the statement that her self-treatment with Nattokinase/Serrapeptase supplements failed and claiming that Daily Jabbing with 20 milligram Enoxaparin improved her condition 22 months after she was infected.

My readers know by now that I love FAERS where I found 5,493 Deaths from 27,440 Serious Adverse Event cases among 32,243 total reports to 30 September 2024.

Looking at other entries in FAERS, I found more Deaths:

Enoxaparin generic 834

Lovenox 2,894

Of course we should look at Deaths per million users. According to Wikipedia, in 2020, Enoxaparin was the 350th most commonly prescribed medication in the United States, with more than 500 thousand prescriptions.

Read on for more shocking facts about Enoxaparin Jabs and peer-reviewed papers that are conveniently ignored by Wright et al.