Geoff Pain PhD

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Mark Lofts's avatar
Mark Lofts
Sep 3, 2023

What The Fluoride? I never knew that one of the quinolone antibiotics had THREE organic Fs in its structure. Seems they bring out a new quinolone every couple of years, saying that the newest ones "have no recognized side effects", this because the drug has not yet been used!!! Just like NSAIDs where Cl has been used instead. Yes the latter works, but the profiles of such NSAIDs are less safe.

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DrTamara's avatar
DrTamara
Sep 3, 2023

Fascinating. Thank you .

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