I came across an interesting paper about Pfizer’s Trovafloxacin which has this structure.

This drug was withdrawn due to many cases of Fatal Liver damage.

Pfizer owned an expired patent on improved synthesis of this drug and a series of patents on its use.

Human volunteers took Radioactive Trovafloxacin

I am amazed that people roll up their sleeves to be injected with all manner of things.

Here is the use of radioactive 18F substituted Trovaloxacin in Human volunteers showing the drug reached every organ using PET imaging.

Endotoxin and Trovafloxacin Liver Damage

Clever work by Shaw and coworkers showed details of epigenetic changes due to Trovafloxacine by itself and in combination with Endotoxin from Eschericia coli serotype O55:B5 (Sigma Chemical Co., Lot 075K4038).

They measured increased Interleukin (IL)-18, which directly induces IFN-γ production, finding both cytokines were selectively increased by Endotoxin alone and together with Trovafloxacine. Note that Veh = Saline.

The combination also increased Alanine Aminotransferase expression and resulted in 2,156 gene expression changes.

Sadly Shaw and coworkers did not investigate free Fluoride ion liberation from Trivafloxacin, which is a powerful Liver poison.

How much free Fluoride is liberated in the Human body from Trovafloxacin?

The Pfizer patent chemist hints at its light sensitivity, which is likely to lead to photon assisted defluorination.

Now briefly compare the strucure of Trovafloxacin that with Levofloxacin that is on the WHO list of “Essential Medicines” despite its horrendous list of Adverse Reactions. Shaw et al. found that Levofloxacin was not as toxic in their experiments. That is to be expected because Levofloxacin is not defluorinated except under forcing conditions.

Ozone Defluorination of Levofloxacin

How much free Fluoride is liberated in the Human body from Levofloxacin?

Fluoride ions liberated by Ozone defluorination of Levofloxacin inhibit E. coli growth.

February 2024 Update

Peter McCullough still recommends the Fluorinated aromatic drug that is one component of Paxlovid.

The company Dynamic42 developed a microchip to replace animal testing of Liver toxicity to compare damage to that organ by Trovafloxacin and Levofloxacin. Their results were published in August 2023.

The Pfizer corruption in the Trovafloxacin trials has been covered well in Wikipedia and in mainstream media, with just a few selected article links here.

The Washington Post.

BBC News.

Forbes.

The Guardian.