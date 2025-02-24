I asked Grok 3 Beta to create an image of two male scientists and one female scientist working out how to kill more Rabbits, Rats and Mice with Endotoxin and its Lipid A and supplied the reference.

I asked it to refine the picture and chose this one:

When I asked Grok to add syringes it made this:

Grok seems to have problems with animal relative sizes and ears, but who am I to complain about a “free” service?

1979 German paper of interest

Published in a US journal by publication of a Fee - a common technique of boosting your CV, the article had to be marked

The publication costs of this article were defrayed in part by page charge payment. This article must therefore be hereby marked "advertisement" in accordance with 18 U. S. C. §1734 solely to indicate this fact.

Preparation of the Endotoxin (LPS) and Lipid A.

The lipopolysaccharide of Salmonella abortus equi was extracted from the parent bacteria by the phenol/water method (14). It was purified from proteins and other contaminants by extraction with phenol/chloroform/petroleum ether and converted to the uniform sodium form by electrodialysis as described (15). Lipid A in the triethylamine form was prepared from the lipopolysaccharide of Salmonella minnesota R345 (Rb) mutant as described (16). Free polysaccharide was obtained by acid hydrolysis of S. abortus equi lipopolysaccharide. Chemical analysis revealed the complete absence of fatty acids, indicating that the polysaccharide preparation was free of lipid A. Sugar analysis showed the presence of all sugar constituents of the O polysaccharide in the same molar ratio as present in the original lipopolysaccharide (15).

Animals used.

Rabbits (chinchillas, 1.0-1.5 kg) of both sexes, male Lewis Rats at 12 weeks of age, and male mice (strains C57BL/6, C57BL/10, DBA/2, and C3H/TifF) at 10 weeks of age were obtained from the breeding stock of our institute. Female mice (10-weeks-old) of the strain NMRI/Han were purchased from the Central Institut fur Versuchstiere, Hannover, W. Germany.

Data on Rabbit Killing with LPS, D-galactosamine (2-amino-2-deoxy-D-galactose), or both. Galactosamine is a specific hepatotoxic agent, its effects being confined to the liver.

Data on Killing C57BL/6 Mice with LPS, Galactosamine or both

Data on Killing NRMI Mice with Intraperitoneal Jab with LPS, Galactosamine or both

Data on Killing C57BL/6 Mice with Lipid A

Comparison of Killing C57BL/6 Mice Intraperitoneal versus Intravenous Jab and Time Interval after Galactosamine injection and massive Lethal Dose of Endotoxin.

Uridine effect

Biography of Chris Galanos

He was born in Cyprus in 1937 and died in 2015 of metastatic cancer.

He eventually married the second author of this paper, Marina Freudenerg.

He published over 250 papers in his Endotoxin career.

Questions

Does individual Human response to Endotoxin and its Lipid A in Jabs depend on pre-existing Galactosamine?

D-Galactosamine is a metabolite found in or produced by Escherichia coli (strain K12, MG1655), so people with Leaky Gut might have it measurable quantities.

It is also found in Cannabis and Soybean. Is it released from any Hormones?

I will delve further and perhaps you can help by pointing to any references you find especially interesting.

Searching PubMed for Endotoxin Galactosamine yields 585 papers.

Lipopolysaccharide galactosamine 748 papers.

LPS Galactosamine yields 573 papers.