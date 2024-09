Just a short one today, expanding on my first in a series.

What is it like to be born without Eyes?

We know injection of Hamsters with Endotoxin causes that birth defect.

Did you know use of Chick Embryos is widespread to study Mutagens?

There is no need to request animal protocol approval for the chicken embryo as an experimental model in ovo as they are exempt from the horizontal legislation on the protection of animals used for scientific purposes (2010/63/EU), as well as applicable laws in the United States.

On the left observe a common defect in Chicks exposed to tiny amounts of DMSO injected on the top of inner shell membrane (membrana papyracea).

DMSO dose boost increased the number of dead embryos, reaching 75% with 35 μL.

The authors were mainly interested in the Liver Damage. They found that: